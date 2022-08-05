Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

What pledges have Sweden’s four largest political parties made in this year’s election?

With the 2022 Swedish parliamentary election just over a month away, The Local looks at each party's policies and pledges in the run-up to the big day on September 11th. Here's part one, covering Sweden's four largest parties.

Published: 5 August 2022 16:46 CEST
What pledges have Sweden's four largest political parties made in this year's election?
A person voting in a Swedish voting booth in the 2019 EU elections. Photo: Erik Mårtensson/TT

We’ll start with Sweden’s four largest parties: the left-wing Social Democrats and the conservative Moderates, the far-right Sweden Democrats and the Centre Party, who, as you probably guessed, are in the centre of the political spectrum.

The leader of one of Sweden’s two largest parties – Magdalena Andersson for the Social Democrats and Ulf Kristersson for the Moderates – is likely to become prime minister after September’s election, depending on how well each party does, as well as how many votes the other parties in their blocs receive.

Social Democrat election posters on pensions, limiting profits for free schools, and law and order issues. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Social Democrats

The Social Democrats focus on six different policy areas on their website, which, interestingly, don’t correspond entirely with their election campaign posters unveiled in early August.

The campaign posters cover pensions, schools (specifically, limiting profit-making free schools), crime and law and order.

On their website, however, the ruling Social Democrats highlight different issues: welfare, healthcare, elderly care, labour, the climate and law and order.

Some key issues highlighted in their campaign are more police officers, stricter punishments for criminals, better pensions and limiting profits for free schools. They also state that “everyone who can work, should work”, adding that those who work should be able to live off their salary and have good working conditions.

Some of their labour policies include creating more jobs across Sweden, including in the healthcare sector in order to shorten queues for accessing healthcare, providing better opportunities for the unemployed to retrain and introducing the family week policy they were previously unable to pass through parliament.

Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson speaks at his party’s election kickoff in Norrköping on August 4th. Photo: Magnus Andersson/TT

Moderates

The Moderates’ main policy focus areas in their campaign, according to their website are crime, the economy and jobs, as well as energy and the climate.

The conservative opposition party’s policies criticise the reigning Social Democrats, pointing out issues it has identified as being important for voters. It does not, however, propose a set of policies to tackle these issues.

The Moderates mention the high level of shootings in Sweden (“one shooting a day, one fatal shooting a week”), mugging, fraud against the elderly and women’s “insecurity outdoors” as important election issues this year.

They also focus on the economy and “planboksfrågor”, or literally “wallet issues”, like cost of living and personal economy issues, stating that “after eight years with the Social Democrats in government, we have the EU’s lowest growth … and eighth-highest unemployment”, as well as stating that “700,000 people who have migrated to Sweden can’t support themselves financially, costing 132 billion kronor per year”.

On energy and climate, they state that energy prices have broken new records this summer, with the situation “expected to get even harder in autumn and winter”, as well as stating that “Sweden has burnt oil in the middle of summer”.

Their main argument as to why voters should vote for them is not a policy as such, rather the fact that they have “gathered four parties which agree on the political issues which are most important for voters”.

They list eleven points these four parties – the Moderates, the Christian Democrats, the Sweden Democrats and the Liberals – agree on.

Some of these points tackle specific law and order issues, such as introducing double sentences for gang criminals and imprisoning young people who carry out “humiliation robberies” – robberies where the perpetrator humiliates their victim.

Other points tackle money issues, like “work should pay” and less red tape for owners of small businesses, as well as energy and climate issues, such as lower fuel prices and more nuclear power to provide “cheaper and greener electricity”.

Finally, some points tackle integration and migration: “tightened immigration for integration to succeed”, and “no to forced bussing of students”, a policy which does not currently exist and has not been proposed, where students would be bussed from areas with a high immigrant population to areas with a lower level of immigrants, in order to aid integration.

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson kicks off his party’s election tour in Söderköping. Photo: Magnus Andersson/TT

Sweden Democrats

The Sweden Democrats’ key focus areas for the upcoming election are migration, security, cheaper fuel and welfare.

Their election campaign is also markedly negative, describing the country as “a divided Sweden where gangs have been allowed to grow, exclusion has taken root and the cost of living for people has drastically increased”.

They argue that “those who created this society”, which they state is a product of “decades of social liberal politics”, are incompetent when it comes to solving the problems it faces.

They also state that they are “not like other parties” blaming the other parties for “making Sweden how it is today”.

Their main argument for voting for them in September is to “create a cohesive Sweden where people can feel secure, a sense of community and have a good standard of living”, as well as stating that the Sweden Democrats are “the party which warned of these developments in society and saw it coming”.

On migration, they state that “mass migration to Sweden from illegal immigrants, economic migrants and asylum seekers has changed Sweden for the worse and has caused many societal problems that we now need to fix”.

To do this, the Sweden Democrats want to stop all refugees from countries which “are not close to us” and tighten migration policy to the “strictest possible level according to EU law”. They also want the number of migrants who do not have the right to be in Sweden leaving to be higher than the number of migrants arriving in Sweden.

On welfare, they accuse the Social Democrats of “letting Sweden’s welfare fall into ruin”, stating that they will solve the issue by “financing large-scale investments through lowering aid and a sustainable migration policy”. They further state that Sweden’s welfare “should not be available for the whole world’s population” and that it should only be fully available to Swedish citizens and those who contribute to the welfare state.

On security, they state that there needs to be more police with better working conditions. They also want to increase sentences for criminals.

On fuel, the Sweden Democrats are critical of higher fuel taxes, suggesting that they would lower tax on fuel if elected.

Annie Lööf holds a speech at the Centre Party election kick-off on August 5th. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Centre Party

The Centre Party’s election manifesto focuses on a number of priorities: “how the whole country should live, how we can save the environment and the climate, create an equal Sweden, increase the potential of small businesses and strengthen the economy, improve healthcare, protect liberal democracy and strengthen the social contract”.

It also makes a point of the fact that it is Sweden’s only conservative or borgerlig party which refuses to work with the Sweden Democrats, describing them as a “xenophobic party with authoritarian leaders as its role models”.

In terms of climate, the Centre Party states that Sweden must “take advantage of the possibilities of technology and the innovative power of companies to overcome the climate threat”. The Centre Party also wants “increased freedom, security and accessibility” across Sweden, and it wants to “increase women’s security and independence” through preventative measures against male violence against women.

On the economy and small businesses, it wants lower tax and less red tape, and more stability in state finances.

On healthcare, it – like most of the other parties – also wants to shorten healthcare waiting times. The Centre Party will do that by providing better working conditions for healthcare workers and providing better access to those in need across the country.

On law and order, it calls for a better prepared totalförsvar or “total defence”, Sweden’s defence tactic in which the entire country must be prepared to defend in the case of an attack, as well as preventative measures to tackle crime.

Finally, the Centre Party calls for, unsurprisingly, central politics. Green, liberal politics and a fight against division and polarisation. “Sweden does not need xenophobic right-wing nationalism or socialist left-wing politics,” it says.

On Monday we will continue our appraisal of party election pledges, looking at the pledges of the Christian Democrats, Left Party, Liberal Party, and Green Party. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Are Sweden’s Moderates the same party they used to be?

Since dropping its objection to working with the once-pariah Sweden Democrats in late 2019, the centre-right Moderate Party has changed enormously. The Local asked three experts: is it even the same party which fought the 2018 election?

Published: 5 August 2022 13:22 CEST
Are Sweden’s Moderates the same party they used to be?

When Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson got to the section praising the Sweden Democrats in his speech at the Almedalen political festival, one of the people in the audience turned on her heels and walked away from the stage. At the party’s campaign launch on Thursday, Kristersson repeated the line.

“No other party has warned as consistently as the Sweden Democrats that Sweden cannot continue to increase immigration if we want to handle the big integration problem,” he said. “And that’s something I put value on.” 

The party has not come a long way, not only from the 2014 “Open Your Hearts” speech, when its former leader Fredrik Reinfeldt told Swedes they had a duty to accept refugees from the war in Syria, but also from the 2018 election campaign, when Kristersson promised the holocaust surviver Hédi Fried that he would not cooperate with the Sweden Democrats after the election.  

According to Moa Berglöf, the Moderate Party speechwriter and special advisor who helped Reinfeldt with that speech, the change has made many of those who formed the core of the party when Reinfeldt was leader deeply uncomfortable. 

“I think a lot of them have just left politics. Some people have told me that they cannot stand the new politics. Some people are really thinking about who they’re going to vote for now,” she told The Local. “It’s hard for the Reinfeldt Moderates: if you vote for the Liberal Party, you get the Sweden Democrats, if you vote for the Centre Party, you probably get the Social Democrats. A lot of people have told me they don’t have a clue how to vote.” 

Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson speaks at his party’s election kickoff in Norrköping on August 4th. Photo: Magnus Andersson/TT

Is the party really different at its core? 

But political scientists are divided on the extent to which the Moderates have actually changed.

Nicholas Aylott, associate professor of politics at Stockholm’s Södertörn University, argues it is a mistake to exaggerate the shift. 

“It’s strategy that’s changed, rather than any deep ideological conviction,” he says. “Whereas, previously, the priority was to diffuse the ‘Phantom of the Right’, [or högerspöket]… and to therefore maximise the possibility of tempting Social Democrats to support them, the changing political agenda and the success of the Sweden Democrats required another shift. Suddenly centrist voters are less important, and the voters between the Moderates and the Sweden Democrats are more important.” 

Once the party decided that it had little choice but to rely on the backing of the populist Sweden Democrats if it wanted to seize power, it’s only strategic option was to help detoxify and normalise the populists, embracing some of their rhetoric on immigration and crime, and downplaying their neo-Nazi roots. 

In Aylott’s view, the liberal shift in the party’s direction during the Reinfeldt era was directed by power calculations in much the same way. “My picture of the Reinfeldt era was that this was a party that was absolutely primarily fixed or focused on recovering power.”

The decision in the run-up to the 2006 election to drop all grand plans to liberalise the labour market and rental sector, and to embrace the role of the unions, was also strategic rather than ideological. 

Jonas Hinnfors, politics professor at Gothenburg University, however, sees the changes of the last few years as more deep-rooted. The Moderates, he argues, have “fundamentally changed”. 

“It is like two completely different parties. Of course, the core is the same, but how they frame their policies and how they campaign is something that you wouldn’t recognise. If you took someone that came from then and was just moved to today, you wouldn’t recognise them as the same party.”

He points to the Reinfeldt-era rhetoric about Sweden being an outward-looking, competitive economy, with open borders in a globalised world, a position the party has almost completely reversed. 

“Now, they are much more focused on the nation state and the armed forces, they have rather strong concerns about immigration and they tie that to crime,” he says. “That, and the agenda of longer prison sentences, marks a complete U-turn from what Reinfeldt stood for and where he took his party.”

The closest analogue to where the party is now, with its focus on crime, the armed forces, and social conservatism, is the 1950s and 1960s, he suggests. 

“Going back to the 1960s, they were truly a conservative party — you know, the military, the King, the police forces. That’s what they used to be about.”

Hinnfors argues that there were probably almost as many Moderate politicians and members unhappy with the concessions Reinfeldt made to regain power as there are unhappy about the concessions being made today.

“There are people who are unhappy now and there were people who were unhappy then,” he says. “But it’s like a drug if you can deliver a win. Quite a lot of people had concerns about the direction Reinfeldt was taking the party, but they kept silent because he delivered election victories.” 

Moderate leader Fredrik Reinfeldt celebrates his victory in the 2006 election. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Where’s the vision? 

Although Berglöf concedes that the Reinfeldt years were unusual, she believes that the party is qualitatively different today from how it was going much further back.

“I think the Alliance years were the exception, and that the party’s gone a little bit back to its roots,” she agrees. “But the big difference with the Moderate Party in the past is that they weren’t that populist. They were quite boring. They didn’t always go for the easy way out.” 

The party historically had an ideological focus on lowering government spending and lowering tax, and would be willing to argue the case for for fiscal prudence. 

“If voters wanted something, it was more ‘how do we change their minds?’, rather than ‘well then, we will do it’.” The Moderate Party these days, if they see a big thing in the news, then they jump on it, and the former party didn’t really do that. The Moderate Party today just goes where the wind blows.” 

What she feels is lacking is a vision. 

“I really miss one other thing that we did in the Reinfeldt era, which is that we tried to have a positive message,” she says. “Now, it’s like they’re threatening the voters: ‘If you don’t vote for us, this is going to happen.’

The problem with this negative campaigning is that it ends up empowering the populists, she argues. 

“The Social Democrats did kind of the same thing when we were in government,” she adds. “They were coming up with posters saying that ‘Sweden is broken, but we can fix it.’ The problem with that is that if you say ‘Sweden is broken’, but you don’t do anything to fix it, then the Sweden Democrats can take the momentum, and say, ‘we actually can fix it’.” 

What happened to the Reinfeldt Moderates? 

The immediate circle around Reinfeldt left when he did, but Hinnfors points out that other senior figures have simply adjusted their rhetoric and policies and remained. Tobias Billström, the party’s group leader in the parliament, he notes, drove through an extremely liberal work permit regime when he was immigration minister between 2006 and 2014, and then struck a very liberal immigration deal with the Greens. 

“If you have put so much time and energy into a party, it is really difficult to leave,” Berglöf explains of the ideological shifts her former colleagues have made. “They adapt, they think, ‘maybe this isn’t so bad’.  Maybe they don’t believe in it, but it’s their life, and if they want to go somewhere, they have to do it.” 

When it comes to the former Reinfeldt Moderate voters, Aylott believes many have left, but more have accepted the change. 

“The party is smaller, so it’s certainly lost voters,” he says. “But I don’t think we should overestimate the ideological commitment of the majority of party voters. It’s not about whether you agree with every item of the manifesto, it’s also about tradition and custom and a sense of a sense of identity. I suspect that a lot of the Moderate voters who were reasonably happy with things during the Reinfeldt era are also reasonably happy with things now.”

What will happen after the election? 

If Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson manages to stay in power as Prime Minister, then most expect a reckoning for Kristersson.

“He will be fired, presumably, because they’re quite business-like in the Moderate Party. If you don’t deliver, then the knives are out,” Hinnfors says.

“Then it’s in the balance which direction the party will be moving in. Will they continue to drift towards the Sweden Democrats? Or will there be a backlash? ‘Look, it didn’t work, we lost a lot of voters who were hesitant about the Sweden Democrats’. It could go in either direction.”

But even if the parties supporting Kristersson manage to get enough seats in parliament to vote him in as prime minister, he could still face problems.

“I think they will have really big problems with the Sweden Democrats,” Berglöf worries. “I think they believe they can control them, but when they have the negotiations, it’s going to be really, really hard. But on the other hand, it’s going to be really tricky for the other side as well. It’s going to be a really exciting autumn.”

SHOW COMMENTS