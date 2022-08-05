For members
What pledges have Sweden’s four largest political parties made in this year’s election?
With the 2022 Swedish parliamentary election just over a month away, The Local looks at each party's policies and pledges in the run-up to the big day on September 11th. Here's part one, covering Sweden's four largest parties.
Published: 5 August 2022 16:46 CEST
A person voting in a Swedish voting booth in the 2019 EU elections. Photo: Erik Mårtensson/TT
Are Sweden’s Moderates the same party they used to be?
Since dropping its objection to working with the once-pariah Sweden Democrats in late 2019, the centre-right Moderate Party has changed enormously. The Local asked three experts: is it even the same party which fought the 2018 election?
Published: 5 August 2022 13:22 CEST
