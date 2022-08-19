For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
Are Sweden’s Social Democrats ready to go as far as Denmark’s?
Prime minister Magdalena Andersson is caught between a rock and a hard place, argues David Crouch. To hold her bloc together, she must eschew the politics that brought the Social Democrats success in Denmark
Published: 19 August 2022 15:54 CEST
Is Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson (right) copying from Denmark's PM Mette Fredriksen (left)? Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT
For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
What have the Sweden Democrats proved in four years of municipal rule?
On a visit to Sölvesborg, the showcase municipality the Sweden Democrats have led for the last four years, Richard Orange found surprisingly few angry, disappointed, or dissatisfied citizens.
Published: 19 August 2022 12:14 CEST
Updated: 19 August 2022 13:24 CEST
Updated: 19 August 2022 13:24 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments