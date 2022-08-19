Read news from:
Are Sweden’s Social Democrats ready to go as far as Denmark’s?

Prime minister Magdalena Andersson is caught between a rock and a hard place, argues David Crouch. To hold her bloc together, she must eschew the politics that brought the Social Democrats success in Denmark

Published: 19 August 2022 15:54 CEST
Are Sweden’s Social Democrats ready to go as far as Denmark’s?
Is Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson (right) copying from Denmark's PM Mette Fredriksen (left)? Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT

As Sweden’s election campaign trundles towards its culmination on September 11th, the country’s political gamblers are making their last throws of the dice. Recent weeks have shown clearly that the ruling Social Democrats are betting on voters who believe that immigration is to blame for violent crime.

Last weekend, prime minister Magdalena Andersson announced new punishments for gang-related offences, including much longer prison terms and a free hand for police to ransack people’s homes and cars in search of weapons and drugs, even if they themselves were not suspects. She linked the moves explicitly to ethnicity: “Too much migration and too little integration has led to parallel societies where criminal gangs could take root and grow,” she said.

The next day, integration and migration minister Anders Ygeman declared that municipalities would be forced to ensure that the three-year-old children of recent immigrants go to kindergarten, to tackle the segregation that is “tearing apart our country”. Earlier, Ygeman made headlines with by suggesting that no area should have more than fifty percent “non-Nordic” population.

These proposals from the Social Democrats are designed to appeal to voters averse to immigration. There is stiff competition for this demographic. There has been a chorus of “dog whistle” politics from Sweden’s centre-right parties, floating ostensibly rational (if harebrained) proposals that also “whistle” to this section of voters with a message that immigrants are the problem.

When Swedes go against their reputation for cuddly liberalism and get tough on immigration, the example of Denmark is never far away. “In the past, Denmark’s treatment of immigrants was an object of horror for Swedish political parties,” wrote political observer Ewa Stenberg in the liberal daily Dagens Nyheter last week. “Now it is an inspiration.”

For Sweden’s Social Democrats, Denmark’s radical approach to immigration seems particularly attractive, because for the past three years it has been championed by their Danish party namesake and its leader, prime minister Mette Frederiksen. By adopting the anti-immigrant demands of the far right – and adding some of her own – Frederiksen succeeded in winning back some of the Social Democrats’ traditional working class voters and engineered a collapse in the far-right vote. Could the same tactic work on this side of the Øresund Bridge?

Ygeman’s proposal to cap the number of “non-Nordic” people in Sweden’s problem areas is borrowed straight from the Danish playbook. Frederiksen’s government has made the proportion of “non-Westerners” the main criterion for whether a residential area should end up on the country’s list of vulnerable areas, often called the “ghetto list”. By 2030, no such area should have more than 30 percent of residents with a non-Western background. This also involves demolishing homes in these areas and building new, more expensive ones, to attract a better class of resident.

The policy has gone hand in hand with slamming the door shut on asylum seekers, so that Denmark received only 600 last year – the lowest number since 1992. Parliament last year passed a law allowing the processing of asylum seekers to be outsourced altogether to a third country, likely in Africa.

Whether or not one agrees with the Danish Social Democrats, there are some substantial reasons to suggest that their approach would not work in Sweden.

First, the Danish approach wasn’t an unqualified electoral success for the Social Democrats. Although they took votes from the far-right Danish People’s Party (DF), their 2019 total actually went down a little as they lost the support of voters unhappy with the new stance on immigration. However, these votes went to the Social Democrats’ coalition partners, enabling Frederiksen to lead the new government.

Second, there were specifically Danish circumstances that were favourable to the Social Democrats. The Danish People’s Party had been propping up an unpopular Liberal minority government, denting its own popularity, while it was also being undermined by rival right-wing populist parties.

Within Denmark’s Social Democrats themselves the ground had been prepared for a rightward lurch on immigration, which is unlikely to be the case in Sweden. Some Swedish opinion formers, such as Payam Moula, editor-in-chief of the periodical Tiden, have tried to claim that Denmark is the way forward for Social Democracy, but they have encountered stubborn opposition.

Third, Frederiksen’s coalition partners had a long history of governing in coalition with the Social Democrats, they were accustomed to it. This is far from the case in Sweden, where two parties that currently constitute the fragile centre-left “bloc” – the Centre Party and the Left Party – have little or no history of governing together with the Social Democrats. Indeed, there is considerable animosity between them; the Centre Party says flatly that it won’t support a Social Democrat-led coalition government with Left Party ministers.

This brings us to a key difference between Denmark and Sweden. Frederiksen’s Social Democrats recognised that polarisation was taking place at both ends of the political spectrum, and they lured Danish People’s Party voters with major investment in welfare, especially pensions. In other words, Frederiksen didn’t only shift to the right on immigration, she shifted left on welfare. It was the political equivalent of doing the splits.

In Sweden, left-wing welfare policies would be anathema to the Centre Party, upon whose support any chances of a centre-let coalition victory depend. The Centre Party’s leader, Annie Lööf, is implacably opposed to the far-right Sweden Democrats, but economically and socially liberal. Indeed, she caused a government crisis in November because the Social Democrats did a deal with the Left to raise pensions.

Finally, there is the question in Sweden of whether stealing the far right’s clothes makes any difference anyway. Whenever the Social Democrats try to out-do the far right with anti-immigrant bluster, it only seems to embolden them. “Every time the Social Democrats get nearer to the Sweden Democrats, the Sweden Democrats just take a step even further to the right,” says political scientist Ulf Bjereld, an outspoken critic of the Danish approach.

In apparent confirmation of Bjereld’s analysis, Magdalena Andersson’s tub-thumping speech on gang crime at the weekend was swiftly overshadowed by the storm around a Sweden Democrat tweet inviting immigrants to board “the repatriation express” (återvandringståget) – a metro train covered in the party’s logo. Suddenly the debate was no longer about harder penalties, but about sending immigrants back home – a central Sweden Democrat demand.

Magdalena Andersson is caught between a rock and a hard place. To hold her flimsy bloc together and have any chance of victory on September 11, she must eschew the politics that brought the Social Democrats success in Denmark.

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University.

What have the Sweden Democrats proved in four years of municipal rule?

On a visit to Sölvesborg, the showcase municipality the Sweden Democrats have led for the last four years, Richard Orange found surprisingly few angry, disappointed, or dissatisfied citizens.

Published: 19 August 2022 12:14 CEST
Updated: 19 August 2022 13:24 CEST
What have the Sweden Democrats proved in four years of municipal rule?

Perhaps the perfect summer weather has put them all in an upbeat mood, but people in the small and charming Swedish city of Sölvesborg in Blekinge, do not seem to have found the last four years of life under a Sweden Democrat mayor particularly traumatic. 

“As a small businessman and even as a citizen, I can say that it is exactly the same as it was before,” declares a mechanic, hands coated in grease, as he fiddles with an old trailer down one of the coastal city’s many cobbled streets.

“There’s a lot of moaning. Before, the Sweden Democrats were in opposition, which meant that everything the Social Democrats did was wrong, and now the red bloc is in opposition, which means that everything the Sweden Democrats do is wrong. There’s no difference.” 

For Suzanne Karlsson, who runs a health food shop in the main central square, the security guards the Sweden Democrats have hired to patrol the city’s streets are an improvement, but she’s disappointed at the decision to take down the rainbow pride flag from its place outside the municipality offices. 

Even at the election hut for the Left Party in the town’s main square, the activists grudgingly concede that nothing has gone catastrophically wrong. 

“In a municipality, there are no disagreements on most issues,” explains Willy Söderdahl, the party’s leading municipal councillor. “In Sölvesborg council, we think the same thing on about 80 percent, 90 percent of issues, and in schools and healthcare, there are rules from the government, so there’s nothing that we decide.” 

When the Sweden Democrats won the mayoral position in a handful of municipalities in Sölvesborg in the region of Blekinge on Sweden’s southeast coast, and in Hörby and Bromölla, and later Bjuv and Svalöv in neighbouring Skåne, many of the party’s opponents hoped that chaos would ensue, or that the party would put off voters by driving through populist, and sometimes illegal policies. 

And the last four years have not been free of scandal. 

Cecilia Bladh in Zito at a press conference about a naked bathing scandal in Hörby. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

In Hörby, the Moderate Party has withdrawn from the ruling coalition, and the opposition councillors have called for the Sweden Democrat mayor, Cecilia Bladh in Zito, to resign after the Aftonbladet newspaper revealed that she had paid at least 2.5 million kronor in cash to building firms when renovating her house to help them avoid tax. 

This came after Stefan Borg, who was expected to take over as mayor after the election, had to stand down after reporters found a string of homophobic and racist posts he had made on social media. 

In Bromölla, next door to Sölvesborg, the Sweden Democrats gave up trying to control the municipality in January last year, after failing to overcome the opposition of other parties. 

And in Svälov, the Sweden Democrat mayor, Teddy Nilsson, admitted to Sydsvenskan earlier this year that the party had not been able to implement a single one of the promises they had made before the 2018 election. 

READ ALSO: The Sweden Democrats are needed in government’

 

But in Sölvesborg, the home town of Sweden Democrat party leader Jimmie Åkesson, the party pulled out all the stops to make sure it succeeded, to make it a showcase for the party ahead of this year’s election. 

 
For Louise Erixon, Sölvesborg’s Sweden Democrat mayor, her party’s period in office has been a rebuke to the people she denounced in a rousing speech last Saturday as the “professional opinion makers in Stockholm”. 
 
After the 2018 election, these Stockholm-based experts had, she said, shown a “bizarre interest” in seeking to “crush us, crush the coalition, and crush Sweden Democrats”. 
 
“But it didn’t work”, Erixon, who separated from Åkesson two years ago, said. “It had completely the opposite effect. The people who lived here got together. They’ll never manage to crush us, they’ll never manage to crush the Sweden Democrats, they’ll never manage to crush the coalition, because we stand together, and I’m convinced that many other municipalities are going to have the same joy that we have here here in Sölvesborg after this election.” 
 
She cited a poll the party had ordered from SIFO which, she claimed, showed that voter support for SD had increased from 29 percent to 37 percent since the 2018 election. “We are eating up the Social Democrats, bite by bite,” she said. 
 
In the pandemic, she boasted, Sölvesborg had been one of the first municipalities to ban visits to old age people’s homes, and also the first to give staff working with elderly proper protection. She said the municipality was now ranked in the top 15 in Sweden for how business-friendly it was. She pointed to the city’s begging ban, the ‘municipality safety force’, language tests for those caring for the elderly, automatic counselling for all school pupils, and drug tests in schools. 
 
Robert Lindén, a former sea captain and executive with Electrolux and Eniro, who the party appointed its city councillor in charge of elderly care, told The Local that the party had been careful to appoint competent people to posts like his, as it could not afford to be seen to fail. 
 
“We built the team here in Sölvesborg on the basis of competence, that was the main strategy that we had,” he said. “When we picked people from the membership, we were looking for people with experience in business, and that’s what’s different from most other politicians.” 
 

Birgit Birgersson-Brorsson, group leader of the once-dominant Social Democrats, told The Local she still hoped her party would win back the lead in next month’s poll. 

She listed all of the things the Sweden Democrats had done to harm the town, chief of which was the decision to close down a municipality-owned old people’s home, and invite in a private company. 

“We think that was quite bad, because we want to have control over our elderly care the municipality,” she says. 

At the same time, the six million kronor a year the municipality is spending on its security guards, she argues, could be put to much better use. 

“We think we could use that money in schools, healthcare, and elderly care, and also childcare, we could employee a lot more people,” she says. 

Back at the town square, the Left Party’s Willy Söderdahl argued that the Sweden Democrats had benefited from the extra money municipalities were given during the pandemic, saying he expected more problems if they once again win power after September 11th. 

As for the security guards, people in the town do seem to appreciate them. 

“I think it’s a bit better now, and maybe there are fewer kids with drugs, I don’t know,” says Karlsson at health food shop. “But I think it’s good when these security guards and walking around and making it a little bit safer.” 

The guards themselves, however, are not so sure, with Toby Hult, one of the two on duty when I visit saying there was actually not that much for him to do, and certainly no problem with violent crime in the city. 

“We have some problems with Romanians begging and stuff like that, and old guys drinking alcohol, but that’s about it,” he says. “But maybe just our appearance here calms things down.” 

For Söderdahl’s colleagues at the Left Party tent, the guards are just one example of the change in atmosphere Sweden Democrat rule has brought. 

“People are more divided, that’s the most visible change,” says Gördis Byqvist, one of the activists. “They are they are trying to make people feel uncomfortable and afraid.”

