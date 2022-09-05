Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

RESIDENCE PERMITS

IN NUMBERS: How long are waiting times at Sweden’s Migration Agency?

Sweden's Migration Agency have notoriously long waiting times for citizenship applications, work permits and residence permits. So, how long should you expect to wait?

Published: 5 September 2022 13:41 CEST
IN NUMBERS: How long are waiting times at Sweden's Migration Agency?
Photo: Adam Wrafter/TT

Sweden’s Migration Agency has a calculator for application waiting times, where users can input information into a series of drop-down menus to receive an estimated waiting time on a number of issues.

These estimates are all based on online applications where the Migration Agency has not asked applicants to provide further information.

It is important to note that the result produced by the calculator states the length of time 75 percent of applicants for similar cases waited, with no information on how much longer the remaining 25 percent of applicants waited before receiving a result.

These figures also don’t include waiting times for Swedish authorities abroad (such as consulates or embassies) so if your application requires such a visit, this could lengthen the processing time of your application.

Work in Sweden

Waiting times for work permits in Sweden can vary depending on the branch you’re working in, whether you apply online or via post, and if you are applying for the first time or extending a permit.

For those applying for the first time online, as employees rather than self-employed, waiting times can range from 3-12 months, depending on the branch they are applying for.

Extension applications have longer waiting times, going up to five months for branches with a three-month wait for first-time applications, and 17 months for branches with a 12-month wait for first-time applications.

The situation is worse for the self-employed. People in this category making a first-time application online can expect to wait 25 months, going up to 27 months for applying to extend a work permit.

Live with someone in Sweden

Waiting times for moving to live with someone in Sweden are also complicated to calculate, with the length of the estimated wait affected by your nationality, the nationality of the person you’re planning to move to, how they are related to you and even if you lived with the family member prior to moving to Sweden.

In the case of an EU citizen moving to a Swedish husband, wife or partner, expect to wait 18 months if you did not live with the family member before moving to Sweden, or 16 months if you lived together for two years or more before moving.

Non-EU citizens moving to a Swedish partner can expect to wait 18 months if the couple did not live together before moving to Sweden, or 13 months if they lived together for two years or more and can provide documentation to prove it.

Unlike work permit applications, those applying for extensions to their applications to live with someone in Sweden can expect a shorter wait than those applying for the first time – they can expect a wait of just eight months, if they are still living with the same person they were living with when they first applied for a permit.

Study

Prospective students have a relatively short wait compared to other groups – just three months for students applying for the first time or eight months for extension applications.

Doctoral students can also expect a three-month wait for first-time applicants, rising to six months for extension applications or ten months if applying for permanent residency as doctoral students.

Visit

Visas for visiting Sweden have some of the shortest waiting times of all: visas for visits lasting 90 days or less to the Schengen area (including Sweden) are made within just 15 days, extending to 45 days in certain circumstances.

Applications for visas to visit Sweden for more than 90 days have an expected waiting time of 3 months if applying outside of Sweden or 4 months if applying within the country.

Citizenship

Citizenship applicants can currently expect the longest wait of any applicant to the Migration Agency: applications for citizenship are complete within 39 months in 75 percent of cases, whereas notifications of citizenship (citizenship applications for Nordic citizens who have lived in Sweden for at least five years) take just eight months.

Residence card for EU-members’ family

Residence cards for family members of EU citizens with the right of residence in Sweden also have short waiting times in comparison to other applications: this group can expect to wait just six months before receiving a result.

Other cases

Is your case not listed in this article? Have a look at the Migration Agency’s calculator here and input your specific circumstances to find out how long the agency expects to process your case.

If your application has taken six months or more, you can send in a written request that the Swedish Migration Agency conclude your case. Once you’ve sent this request, the agency has four weeks to either conclude your case or refuse your request – meaning they may just say they need more time and you’ll be forced to just wait it out.

You can also only send a request for conclusion once per case, so you can’t ask for them to conclude your case again if they refused to do so the first time.

If you want to request a conclusion, you have to do so in writing. You can use this form, which you then fill out and send to the Migration Agency either digitally or by post.

Be aware though that using this service does, ultimately, lengthen waiting times for other applications, as Migration Agency caseworkers’ time will be used processing these applications instead of work permits, citizenship applications and residence permits, so keep that in mind and consider avoiding sending a request if you are willing and able to wait it out until the agency gets back to you in their own time.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

RESIDENCE PERMITS

How to get a faster decision on your Swedish citizenship or permit application

People who have been waiting for a decision on an application for Swedish citizenship, or a work or residence permit, for at least six months have the right to request an immediate decision from the Migration Agency. We explain how the process works, and the potential pitfalls.

Published: 25 February 2020 15:06 CET
Updated: 10 July 2022 08:53 CEST
How to get a faster decision on your Swedish citizenship or permit application
An office of the Swedish Migration Agency in Stockholm. File photo: Marcus Ericsson / TT

How does the request for a decision work?

People who have submitted an application for Swedish citizenship, or a work or residence permit, can apply to the Migration Agency to request a quick decision on their case.

This is done by filling out a form online, which can be found here in Swedish and here in English. It’s a short form which just requires giving a few personal details, plus the names of anyone else who is included on your application, such as children.

Who can submit the request?

The request applies if you submitted your initial application at least six months ago and have not yet received a decision.

Is it guaranteed that this will speed up my application?

The short answer: no.

After such a request is submitted, the Migration Agency has four weeks to either make a decision or refuse your request. So it’s possible that they will simply conclude it’s not possible to make a decision within four weeks. 

If that happens, you have the right to appeal that decision to the Migration Court. If your appeal is successful, the court will mandate the Migration Agency to give you a decision “as soon as possible”. These are the cases that get the highest priority, the agency has told The Local.

But if your appeal is rejected too, unfortunately there’s not much more you can do than wait, since it’s not possible to submit this request twice during the same case.

What’s the background?

The request is possible due to a law called Administrative Procedure Act, which requires government agencies to deal with cases as quickly, efficiently, and inexpensively as possible. 

Under Section 12 of that law, applicants have the right to request a decision after they’ve been in the queue for six months.

This came into force in the summer of 2018 and more than 30,000 such requests were made in the first year it was in effect. The same law also requires authorities to inform individuals in advance if it’s likely that they will experience “substantial” delays. 


Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Anything else I should know about the request for a decision?

Well, one consideration is that if the agency does end up making a faster decision on your case, this negatively impacts people who have been waiting longer.

“The large number of such requests took resources from the actual processing of citizenship cases. Since these cases must also be prioritized after any judgment from the Migration Court, and since very many applicants who requested a decision hadn’t waited longer than six to nine months for a decision, this contributed to the fact that the oldest cases became even older,” a Migration Agency press officer told The Local.

What other factors affect when a decision is made?

The best thing you can do to boost your chances of a speedy decision are to ensure that your paperwork is filled out comprehensively and accurately, with all the required information and evidence, when you first submit it.

Around a quarter of the applications that come in are typically judged to be complete and ready for a decision to be made, and the Migration Agency has told The Local these cases are typically processed in less than three months. All others are put into a queue and processed in order of date submitted, with the exception of those where a request for a decision is made.

Have you been caught up in Swedish bureaucracy? Email [email protected] with ‘Citizenship’ in the subject line or fill out this form to share your story with The Local.

SHOW COMMENTS