For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
FACT CHECK: Do late-counted votes skew right-wing in Sweden?
Since Sweden woke up to the possibility of a new government on Monday, many have claimed that the remaining votes to be counted on Wednesday will skew to the right-wing parties. But is this actually true?
Published: 13 September 2022 16:07 CEST
At 9pm on election night, there were still long queues of people waiting to vote at the absentee polling station in Stockholm's Central Station. Photo: Martin Mederyd Hård/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments