Paywall free

LISTEN: Baltic gas blasts, key Swedish words, and how to keep living costs low

In this week's episode we discuss: manic bun days, post-election coalition building, Baltic Sea gas blasts, work permit delays, and how to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Published: 1 October 2022 08:30 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Handelsbanken chief economist Johan Löf, as well as The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. 

On our radar this week we have: Cinnamon Bun Day, a sweet staple of the Swedish dietary calendar; a roundup of the week’s post-election wrangling; discussion of the Baltic Sea blasts that caused serious damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany; major delays in the processing of Swedish work permits; and, finally, how to plan your finances when the krona is weak and what the cost of living crisis mean for foreigners living in Sweden.

PODCAST: Why does Sweden allow profit-making schools?

On this week's episode we discuss: the view from abroad on Sweden's election result, mushroom picking, government negotiations, the Riksbank's unexpectedly high interest rate hike, and how Sweden's unique for-profit school system works (or doesn't).

Published: 24 September 2022 07:52 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Le Monde’s Scandinavia correspondent Anne-Francoise Hivert, as well as The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. 

Tune in as we chat about what the rest of world makes of Sweden’s recent election result, and after weeks of non-stop election coverage we lighten the tone a bit to talk about mushroom picking. But the news never rests and we also discuss how the government talks are going (the right-wing bloc has reportedly already agreed on stricter migration policy), the impact of the Swedish central bank’s bombshell interest rate hike, and finally we’ll talk about a controversial feature of Sweden’s education system that allows schools to make a profit.

