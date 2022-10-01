LISTEN: Baltic gas blasts, key Swedish words, and how to keep living costs low

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Handelsbanken chief economist Johan Löf, as well as The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage.

On our radar this week we have: Cinnamon Bun Day, a sweet staple of the Swedish dietary calendar; a roundup of the week’s post-election wrangling; discussion of the Baltic Sea blasts that caused serious damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany; major delays in the processing of Swedish work permits; and, finally, how to plan your finances when the krona is weak and what the cost of living crisis mean for foreigners living in Sweden.

