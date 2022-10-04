For members
WORKING IN SWEDEN
How will Sweden’s Employment Act reform impact foreigners?
The long-awaited reforms to Sweden's Employment Act, pushed by the Centre and Liberal Parties, come into force this month. The Local spoke to Sofie Rehnström, a lawyer at the Swedish Trade Union Confederation, about how they will affect foreigners in the country.
Published: 4 October 2022 13:13 CEST
Under the new law, it will be slightly easier for small to medium companies to choose which employees they retain and which they lay off. Photo: Melker Dahlstrand/Imagebank Sweden
WORK PERMITS
How foreigners can get on the fast track for a work permit in Sweden
It can now take about six months to get a work permit in Sweden, and a year for an extension. Here's how you can get on the fast track.
Published: 21 September 2022 13:30 CEST
Updated: 21 September 2022 17:00 CEST
