SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

INTERVIEW: ‘We know there are Russian tanks in Ukraine’s Swedish village’

In April, Russian troops arrived in Gammalsvenskby, a village in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast populated by the descendents of Swedish farmers relocated in 1781 from Estonia. We spoke to Jörgen Hedman, who has written books on the village, about what's happened since.

Published: 4 November 2022 15:46 CET
A sign for Gammalsvenskby in Ukraine, featuring the Swedish national symbol, the three crowns (tre kronor). Photo: Дзюбак Володимир, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The residents of Gammalsvenskby are the descendents of Swedish farmers who were forcibly relocated in 1781 from Dagö in present-day Estonia to Ukraine. Over the years, they retained their Swedish language and culture to some extent, with around 900 villagers moving to Sweden – mainly Gotland, Västergötland and Småland – in 1929. Their descendents in Sweden, and other interested people, have kept in touch with the village over the years through the Föreningen Svenskbyborna. 

According to Hedman, who has written several books on the village, at least 50 of the 2,000 villagers came up to Sweden in April and May, as about 60 percent of the inhabitants fled to move west, with most settling on the island of Gotland, where they had relatives. 

Jörgen Hedman at the Bookfair in Gothenburg representing Svenskbyborna. Photo: private

He said it had mainly been women and children who had fled the village. 

Although the Russians in the village arrived in April, it was only in June that the roads were closed, preventing those remaining from leaving for Ukrainian-held territory. Svenskbyborna have had daily contact with the village through satellite telephone and encrypted messages, Hedman says, giving them a good understanding of the situation. 

“The situation is hard today. The Russian military has occupied the empty houses and the school and nursery, and there are Russian tanks and Russian military in the village itself,” he says.

“And we also know that the front line is just some 10 to 15 kilometres north-northwest of this village, and we know that the Ukrainian offensive is pushing on. Our fear is that battle lines will go straight through the village.” 

Who is left behind in the village now? 

Hedman estimates that around 60 percent of the village’s 2,000 inhabitants — some of which are Swedish and some German —  have fled to Europe, with 40 percent remaining. 

He describes those remaining as “elderly people, those caring for the elderly people, farmers who don’t want to leave their farms and cattle and so on, and quite a number of families with small children”.

He estimates that only 20 to 30 of the 750 or 800 remaining are of Swedish origin, and that about 10 of the village’s young men have been killed in the fighting. 

Föreningen Svenskbyborna has concentrated on supplying the village’s elderly care home with medicines and other materials. 

“We are especially grateful to the people who have been staying and caring for the elderly people,” he said. “We consider them very brave to stay and care for the elderly people who are really left behind and can’t leave.”

What has life been like under the occupation?

Hedman said that his impression was that Russian troops had generally “behaved quite well”. 

One Russian officer came up to a family and advised them that their daughter should not have such tight clothes on because he was a father himself of daughters and he knew how soldiers could react,” he said.

 The location of Gammalsvenskby in Ukraine on the Dniepr river. Map: Google Maps

He said the Russian occupation of empty homes and a threat to shoot the village’s dogs had caused some uneasiness, but that overall the situation had remained calm, with the Russians dependent on the villagers for selling them potatoes and meat. 

“They say that they can feel that the young Russian soldiers are very frightened, and they are drinking a lot and so on,” he said. “The fear is that if they are driven out they could retaliate by destroying homes and so on, but nothing of that kind [has happened] yet.

What happened during the sham referendum to annex Kherson? 

The people of Gammalsvenskby refused to take part in the referendum, and Hedman believes the Russian troops largely understood and accepted this. 

“They closed themselves in their homes and said ‘we don’t want to take part in this’,” he said. “They are pro-Ukrainian. And they say also loudly that ‘we are proud Ukrainians’”.

The hybrid Lutheran/Orthodox church in Gammalsvenskby. Photo: Jörgen Hedman

There was, he said, “no reaction at all” from the Russians to this. “They let them be, also when they didn’t want to take part if it. They didn’t force them to vote. I think the Russians understood that it didn’t matter. There were only 40 percent of the inhabitants left there and the outcome of the referendum was given already, so it didn’t matter.” 

How much Swedish culture have they preserved over the centuries?

You might expect the residents to have forgotten their Swedish culture over the last 300 years, but Hedman said that the Swedes in the village had “largely kept to themselves”. 

“They have kept their customs, especially when a child has a Christian baptism, and at weddings and especially funerals and so on. But there is a decreasing number of Swedes, and Swedish was only spoken at home until 1992, when a Swedish teacher from Gotland began to teach Swedish in the school.”

Although only “one or two families” speak Swedish at home, and those are mostly elderly, young people in the village have been taught Swedish in school right up until February when the invasion took place. 

“The young people like it, as it has given them an opportunity to make a connection to the West,” Hedman said. “I have the feeling that the young people who learn Swedish and English may leave, but they would have left anyway. Some of them dream of going to Kyiv or Lviv and work for companies where they can use their language skills in English and in Swedish. And one could say that the whole of Ukrainian society has turned West, especially after 2014.” 

He said it was possible to understand their Swedish, if you “have a feeling for the Swedish dialects from Gotland or from Dalarna or the Swedish dialect in Finland”.

What happens if the village remains on Russian territory after the war?

Hedman said that, in the long-term, his fear is that the village will end up remaining under Russian control after the war is finished. 

“If Gammalsvenskby remains on occupied Russian territory, I think the connection will be very hard to keep up. And I don’t think that the Russians would like Swedes to come there from Sweden,” he said.

Even if Ukraine manages to take it back in its current advance, there could be problems. 

“It would be also probably some kind of border area, or quite close to the border. That means that it will be possible to to go there, but I think the Ukrainians will find it hard to forgive the Russians for what they have done and I think this will shape the whole future for this area.” 

READER QUESTIONS

Reader Question: Will an extra year’s shelter change Ukrainians’ rights in Sweden?

The European Commission last month extended Ukrainians' right to stay in EU countries until March 2024. A reader asked if this meant Ukrainians could finally get a personal number, BankID and other benefits.

Published: 3 November 2022 14:22 CET
To be registered, or folkbokförd, as living in Sweden, you need to have a right to reside in the country for at least one year, and once you are folkbokförd, it is possible to get a personal number, and as a result BankID, the digital identification needed to access so many services in the country. 

When the Temporary Protection Directive, the EU mechanism under which Ukrainians have been given the right to live and work in the EU, was triggered in March this year, it was triggered for a year, meaning none of the Ukrainians coming to Sweden had the necessary right to reside in Sweden for a year. 

So, the reader asked, now Ukrainians have the right to reside in Sweden until March 2024, does that mean they can get a personal number and BankID? 

Frustratingly for Ukrainians in Sweden, the answer appears to be “no”. 

Under Sweden’s law for Civil Registration, people coming to Sweden under the Temporary Protection Directive are treated differently from other people who receive residency, Karl Lindberg, a press spokesperson for the Migration Agency, told The Local. 

“Under the Swedish law for Civil Registration it is regulated that persons with a TPD permit will not receive a personal number until they have had the permit for more than three years,” he wrote. “Ukrainians therefore have the right to have a coordination number but not a personal number. This doesn’t change with the extension of the Directive.”

The reader also wanted to know if the period they live in Sweden under the TPD would count towards citizenship (which normally is only available to those who have lived in Sweden for five years), or towards permanent residency (which is normally available for those who have lived in Sweden for four years). 

Again, the answer, sadly, is “no”. 

“A person who has been granted a residence permit due to temporary protection will not be recorded in the national registration and [the time spent living in Sweden] cannot therefore count towards citizenship or permanent residency,” Lindberg wrote. 

Finally, the reader, who has received a permanent job in Sweden, wanted to know if it would be possible to apply instead for a normal work permit. 

Disappointingly, it doesn’t look like this is possible either. 

“According to the SMA:s Director of Legal Affairs legal position RS/005/2022 (find here), Lindberg wrote, “the rules in ch. 21 of the Swedish Aliens Act should be applied before the rules on residence permits on other grounds in the Aliens Act. A different interpretation would not be compatible with the purpose of the Temporary Protection Directive.”

Chapter 21 covers “special provisions on temporary protection in a mass flight situation”, so what that means in practice is that anyone whose case is covered by the European council decision implementing the Temporary Protection Directive — IE, all Ukrainians who have left Ukraine to come to Sweden since March 2022 — should first and foremost be granted a residency permit on those grounds. 

“The fact that someone simultaneously might be entitled to a residence permit on another ground, for example according to ch. 5 Section 3 and the Family Reunification Directive, is irrelevant,” Lindberg said. “The same applies if the person cites reasons for a residence permit according to national rules.” 

We do our best to answer our members’ questions. If you have queries about anything to do with Sweden please email us at [email protected]

