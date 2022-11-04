For members
DEPORTATION
Why is Sweden’s 2021 migration law leading to ‘teen deportations’?
Children of foreigners working in Sweden who turn 18 before the Migration Agency makes a decision on their parents’ permanent residency are being forced to leave Sweden in the growing phenomenon of "teen deportations". Andreas Bråthe, partner at Ernst and Young, explained what is happening.
Published: 4 November 2022 13:07 CET
The Migration Agency's offices. Photo: Adam Wrafter/SvD/TT
DEPORTATION
‘Swedish migration does not care that my son has never been to Iran’
When Mehdi Saleh finally got his permanent residency decision after a year's wait this July, it came as a shock. He got a positive decision, but his son Ali was ordered to be deported to Iran, a country where he has never been.
Published: 4 November 2022 10:09 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments