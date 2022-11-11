For members
‘I was put on the plane from Sweden by four cops like a drug dealer’
Stockholm chef Stuart Philpott only learned that he should have applied for post-Brexit residence shortly before he was frogmarched onto a return flight by Swedish border police.
Published: 11 November 2022 12:08 CET
Stuart Philpott tries to research his situation at Arlanda while Swedish police wait to put him back on the plane to Scotland. Photo: private
What problems have Brits in Sweden been facing as a result of Brexit?
Since the end of the Brexit transition period, Brits living in Sweden have been turned away at the border, barred from their professions, and made to shoulder a long list of new costs, from insurance to import taxes. Here are some of the problems our readers have highlighted.
Published: 10 November 2022 11:06 CET
Updated: 10 November 2022 15:39 CET
