‘I was put on the plane from Sweden by four cops like a drug dealer’

Stockholm chef Stuart Philpott only learned that he should have applied for post-Brexit residence shortly before he was frogmarched onto a return flight by Swedish border police.

Published: 11 November 2022 12:08 CET
Stuart Philpott tries to research his situation at Arlanda while Swedish police wait to put him back on the plane to Scotland. Photo: private

Philpott, who was born in Northern Ireland, has spent 12 years living in Sweden and is so well-integrated that he had not really kept up with the implications of the UK leaving the European Union. 

“I’m kind of out of the loop. I’m not really a member of the whole community thing,” he tells The Local. “I don’t really hang around with British people or anything. My friends are all Swedish. And also I’m a chef, so I work weird hours.” 

He also hadn’t travelled outside Sweden since before the Covid-19 pandemic 

This means that when last month he decided to visit his mother in Scotland so they could celebrate their joint birthdays — her 60th and his 40th — he just booked a ticket and flew to meet her. 

It was only on his return to Stockholm’s Arlanda airport that his troubles began. 

“The girl on the passport desk said, ‘where’s your passport? What’s your reason for coming here?’ And I said, ‘I live here’. And she said, ‘You’re not allowed into Sweden. I’m sorry.’ You no longer have your permanent residence’.”

He was then met by a group of border police, who he showed his rental contracts, his job contract, and told about his two Swedish children, aged 11 and 9. 

“And they’re like, yes, but I think you still have to leave,” Philpott recalls, saying he was then told that he would either have to sleep at the airport for three days until the flight to Scotland the Swedish authorities could book, or he could pay for his own flight. 

He paid for his flight, and was then marched right up to the plane by four Swedish police officers. 

“I was led onto the plane by four cops and then given my passport at the plane,” he says. “It was kind of humiliating actually. Like I’m a bloody drug dealer.” 

Despite the efforts of the British embassy and news sources such as The Local to inform Brits living in Sweden about the changes Brexit would bring to their legal status, Philpott had entirely missed the fact that his “permanent residence” in Sweden, despite the name, had ceased to be valid. As he hadn’t travelled outside Sweden since before the Covid-19 pandemic began, he had never realised that there was an issue. 

When he asked a question on the Reddit discussion site about his situation, some readers were helpful, but others were highly critical of him for making the mistake. He soon learned that he should have applied for post-Brexit residence before the deadline of December 31st last year.

“I mean, I just screwed up. I just didn’t know,” he tells The Local. 

On his return to Scotland, he quickly informed the restaurant chain where he was now employed of the problems he was facing, and began desperately calling the Swedish Migration Agency to work out what he needed to do. 

The British Embassy in Stockholm said they were not able to help him. “They said it was out of their jurisdiction. They can’t do anything with migration,” he said. 

After long waits to get through to officials, and several contradictory pieces of information from the agency, he finally got through to an official who seemed to know what he should do. He put in a late application for post-Brexit residence status, which she said would give him the right to return to Sweden while the application was being decided. 

The only issue was that the letter confirming his application would be sent to his own flat in Solna, Stockholm, which meant his Swedish ex and their 11-year-old son had to collect it and post it to Stockholm. 

“They sent it recorded post and with the fastest post possible, because I was worried about needing to get back to work, but it never updated on the tracking post on the Royal Mail app. I don’t know what happened with it, were they on strike or something?” 

Eventually, after ten more day’s wait, he managed to get hold of the letter, and flew back to Stockholm, where he is now living and working while he waits for the Migration Agency’s decision. 

“The actual worst thing about it is that they didn’t even ask me for the letter. I just walked straight through and I was like, bloody hell, you know. But my job has been super cool with me and yeah, it’s fine.”

“I don’t know actually what happens next. I’m going to try and book an appointment with the Migration Agency to see.”

What problems have Brits in Sweden been facing as a result of Brexit?

Since the end of the Brexit transition period, Brits living in Sweden have been turned away at the border, barred from their professions, and made to shoulder a long list of new costs, from insurance to import taxes. Here are some of the problems our readers have highlighted.

Published: 10 November 2022 11:06 CET
Updated: 10 November 2022 15:39 CET
Denied entry to Sweden at the airport 

Stuart Philpott, a chef who lives in Stockholm, flew to his mother’s house in Scotland in October to catch a football march and celebrate their joint birthdays, only to find that when he tried to return, he was barred from entering Sweden, and then frogmarched by police onto a plane back to Scotland. 

Philpott has been living in Sweden for 12 years, had just started a new job, and has two children with his Swedish ex.

But he was so integrated in Swedish life, that he simply hadn’t informed himself that his permanent residence — despite the name — was no longer permanent, and that he should have applied for post-Brexit residence status before December 31st in 2021. 

“I don’t really hang around with British people or anything. My friends are all Swedish. And I just screwed up,” he told The Local. 

He’s now back in Sweden waiting for a decision on a residency application.

He is far from alone. 

Stuart Philpott tries to research his situation at Arlanda while Swedish police wait to put him back on the plane to Stockholm. Photo: private

Medical and veterinary qualifications no longer valid 

Brits working as doctors in Sweden, together with many other professionals, have discovered that Britain leaving the EU means they are no longer covered by the EU’s Mutual Recognition of Professional Qualification Directive, meaning that they suddenly need to do a series of additional exams to remain in practice. 

“Licensed doctors from the UK now need to do three extra exams and six months of supervised practice after proving they have the required level of Swedish,” Sam Fielding, a doctor living in Stockholm, told The Local. “Before it was just needing to learn Swedish.”

This is the case even if the qualifications were obtained while the UK was in the EU, meaning even doctors who have long worked in Swedish healthcare are affected. 

People working in other roles such as speech therapists have also found their UK registration is no longer recognised. 

And according to Rachel Thomas, the Swedish Board of Agriculture also stopped recognising UK veterinary degrees for a period, causing enormous problems for vets already working in Sweden who did not already have permanent legitimation from the Swedish authorities. 

British vets working in Sweden for a period found that their UK qualifications were no longer seen as valid. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist / TT

Complications working in other EU countries 

Brexit means an end to freedom of movement within the EU, and this means that while Brits who have received post-Brexit residence status can continue to live and work in Sweden, this is not the case for working in other EU countries. Of course, this simply means they are in the same (or actually a slightly better) situation as Brits back home in the UK. 

Third country passport conditions 

Photographer Chris Lanaway recently had problems because although he has post-Brexit residency in Sweden, being a ‘third-country passport holder’ still requires him to have at least three months left on his passport before returning to Sweden from work trips in the EU. 

“My work involves a lot of travel within the EU which was a key reason to relocate to Sweden prior to Brexit to begin with,” he said. “I have a job in Spain and my passport has just ticked under 3 months left before expiry, this has created an issue as there is no way I can get a new one in Sweden or a new one in time through the standard procedure.”

The only way he could solve the problem is to fly to the UK for an emergency passport appointment, and then fly on to Spain to do the job. 

“This also creates issues with customs in that I have had to fix a carnet for my equipment as it is leaving the EU. Albeit for a very short period of time, again this is at a cost to myself,” he said.

“Prior to Brexit, this would not have been an issue as there was no need for any customs documents to take my equipment between the UK and Sweden, also I would be able to travel up until the day my passport expired.” 

Not being able to use the EU passport line at airports 

This is normally a minor headache. Brits now need to spend slightly longer in the queue to enter Sweden. But for Brits who are the only member in their families without EU or Swedish citizenship, it can be more serious. 

One woman said that her 18-year-old daughter, who is the only member of the family without Swedish citizenship, is now expected to queue alone. This causes problems every time they travel as the woman insists on queueing with her child, due to her ADHD.  

Airport staff not informed about position of Brits 

In the immediate aftermath of Brexit, many Brits complained of having their passports stamped on entry to Sweden. This seems to now be happening less frequently, but Brits still often face difficulties because airport staff are not fully informed of their position post-Brexit. 

Having to apply for work permit despite years living in Sweden 

Anyone who was not living in Sweden before December 2020 does not qualify for post-Brexit residence for UK citizens, meaning they need to fulfil the same criteria for moving to Sweden as any other non-EU citizen: moving to be with their partner, or a close relative, working, studying, or seeking asylum. 

In some ways, this is nothing to complain about. Britain is, after all, a non-EU country. But some people in this position have long histories living in Sweden, but were caught out by poor timing. 

One Scottish tech worker had lived in Sweden for four and half years, but left the country for a job abroad just one month before December 2020. To return to Sweden 21 months later he needed to apply for a work permit, which was only valid for six months due to the probation period. He is now unsure whether the four and a half years he lived in Sweden previously will count towards a permanent residency or citizenship application.  

Fears and uncertainty about what will happen when renewing post-Brexit residence certificate 

According to the section on the website of the Migration Agency, post-Brexit residence status “applies indefinitely”. The certificate which was issued to those who applied before the deadline of December 31st 2021, however, is only valid for five years. 

This has left many of those holding the certificate concerned (wrongly, we think) that laws might change to prevent them from renewing their certificate when that period ends. 

“I don’t trust the UK government not to act in a way that would compromise my right to residency within Sweden,” says Kelsey, who lives in Skåne. “There is also little advice at this stage as to what would happen once the current residency runs out. Will we be able to renew under the same terms as the withdrawal agreement or be treated as non-EU migrants from that point onwards?”

A Postnord counter at an Ica supermarket in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

High import fees on parcels and other deliveries from the UK 

Many Brits living in Sweden have been shaken after by being presented with a hefty customs bill after receiving a present or delivery from the UK. 

“I left my mobile phone at my mum’s house in the UK, and when they sent back they wanted to charge import tax of about 1,500 kronor plus moms,” complains one British reader living in West Sweden. It took him two weeks to get his phone back.

Other respondents said they no longer brought goods online in the UK as a result of the charges, and had been forced to give up some British treats, such as Marmite, Walkers’ Crisps, or Jaffa Cakes as a result. 

Importing from UK for small businesses now very difficult 

For Brits with small businesses based around importing goods from the UK, the new import taxes and customs checks threaten their ability to turn a profit. Tim, who co-owns a British gastropub in Stockholm, imports a large amount of the beer and snacks he sells from the UK. 

“I import from the UK to Sweden for my business here and that has now become a nightmare in terms of cost and time lost in customs checks,” he says. 

Problems getting exemption from tuition fees and student loans

In the months after the Brexit transition period came to an end many Brits studying at Swedish universities found that their university wanted them to pay tuition fees just like students from other non-EU countries. It has since become clear that anyone who holds post-Brexit residence status is exempt from paying tuition fees. 

A lot of Brits studying in Sweden are also no longer eligible for Sweden’s CSN study loans. The section about UK citizens on CSN’s website is quite unclear.

Applications for loans from UK citizens, it says, will be assessed under the rules for non-EU citizens, but will also take into account the rules in the EU’s exit agreement, and whether this entitles UK citizens for the support available to EU citizens.

