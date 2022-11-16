Government inquiry calls for state-run e-identification system

Batra, who is also the former leader of the Moderate Party, called for a state-run e-ID in a column in Dagens Nyheter.
“We need e-ID with the highest level of security to strengthen our digital security and resilience,” she said. “And it is a key task of the state to issue this.”
Currently, BankID, which is issued by the major banks, dominates the e-ID landscape in Sweden (although alternatives like Freja e-ID do exist).
Kinberg Batra writes that it is not acceptable that people in Sweden “must be a customer in one of the major banks and have an account to identify themselves, even when contacting healthcare services or various authorities.”
The issue of state-issued e-ID has been investigated and DIGG, the Agency for Digital Government, has been tasked with presenting a proposal on how this could be created and maintained.
DIGG’s proposal must be presented to parliament no later than January 31st 2023.
