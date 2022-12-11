Read news from:
CV tips, home tours and BRF finances: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Best Christmas markets this year, how to analyse your BRF's finances, songs for learning Swedish, how to write a CV and cover letter, A-tractors and how to survive Sweden's home tour ritual... here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 11 December 2022 07:38 CET
Astrid Lindgren's apartment in Stockholm. Perfectly tidied and ready for the obligatory house tour. Photo: Jann Lipka/imagebank.sweden.se

Admittedly not an essential article all year round, this list of Sweden’s best Christmas markets this season is essential reading for those of you who still have to pick up some Christmas gifts before December 24th. Most of these are held on weekends, so you might even be able to head to a Christmas market straight away if you’re reading this on Sunday.

Despite the property market being less-than-ideal right now, with inflation and interest rates rising, it is now more important than ever to make sure you understand the finances of a Swedish BRF housing association before you sign a contract on a new apartment. Watch out in particular for housing associations large loans due for a renegotiation of interest soon, as this could lead to your monthly fee skyrocketing.

This doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t buy, though. Contact the board or styrelse of the housing association and ask whether they have factored interest rate hikes into their finances, as well as what they’re planning to do if the interest rate on their loan goes up.

On a lighter note, those of you learning Swedish who are tired of vocab lists and grammar books might appreciate this next article, with some tips of songs which can help you learn Swedish fast. Why not add some Christmas tunes to this list in honour of the festive season?

Are you on the lookout for a new job in Sweden or know someone who is planning to relocate? Even if you’re not, it’s always a good idea to keep your CV up-to-date just in case anything happens.

Here’s our guide on how to write the perfect Swedish CV and cover letter. Did you know, for example, that it’s relatively common for a Swedish CV to include a photo, unlike in other countries where it’s actively discouraged? Read on for more tips below.

Those of you living in rural areas will undoubtedly have come across A-tractors, the small cut-off cars driven by Swedish teenagers which, at a max speed of 35km/h, are often seen trundling down country roads. What’s the story behind them, and why are there so many of them? Find out here.

Finally, have you ever wondered why Swedes are sometimes reluctant to invite guests over to their homes? Part of it could be the husesyn, a tradition where guests are given a house tour of every room – yes, including that spare bedroom where you shove all of your junk – which inevitably means days of cleaning are in order before inviting anybody over for dinner.

Here’s more on that as well as some tips for how you can provide the perfect lagom compliments.

Tabloid words, Vikings and childcare: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Naked shock and other tabloid words, Viking kings inspiring new technologies, what to do if you get arrested, coordination numbers, cost of childcare and investing in Sweden... here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 4 December 2022 08:56 CET
Have you ever heard of Sweden’s tabloid words, often seen splattered across the front page of newspapers such as Expressen and Aftonbladet? Here’s our article explaining these words and where you’re most likely to find them:

You may have heard of the Viking king who gave his name to Bluetooth, but do you know the story behind the name and how exactly Harald Bluetooth’s name ended up being used for the tech? Find out below.

Obviously, we all hope this will never happen to us, but do you know what happens if you get arrested in Sweden as a foreigner? Here’s our explainer running through all the details in case you ever need it.

Some people living in Sweden don’t qualify for personal numbers and are given a coordination number instead. What are these numbers and how do they work?

Childcare in Sweden is much cheaper than some parts of the world, but just how does it compare to other countries? Here’s a rundown, including some of the other countries covered by The Local.

Finally, how do you invest in Sweden? What kinds of bank account do you use? How are your investments taxed? Here’s our guide.

