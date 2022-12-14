For members
WORKING IN SWEDEN
How sick leave pay in Sweden compares to other countries in Europe
Your right to paid time off when you’re unwell varies considerably from country to country. From how many days you can take to whether you’ll get your full salary and when you need a doctor’s note, here’s how the rules in Sweden compare to elsewhere in Europe.
Published: 13 December 2022 17:02 CET
Updated: 14 December 2022 18:19 CET
WORK PERMITS
Swedish parliament to vote on raising minimum salary for work permits
Next week, the Swedish parliament is due to vote on a proposal to raise the current work permit salary threshold from the current level of 13,000 kronor a month. The government and the Sweden Democrats have proposed raising it to around 33,000 kronor a month.
Published: 25 November 2022 11:37 CET
