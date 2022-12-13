For members
RESIDENCE PERMITS
REVEALED: The truth about waiting times at Sweden’s Migration Agency
A new report from Sweden's Parliamentary Ombudsman has found that a number of cases at Sweden's Migration Agency were "not actively processed for the majority of the processing time", despite waits of more than three years.
Published: 13 December 2022 15:33 CET
New Swedish citizens hold up their diplomas at a citizenship ceremony in Sundbyberg, outside Stockholm, this summer. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments