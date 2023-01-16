Read news from:
SWEDEN AND TURKEY

Swedish prosecutors: Hanging of Erdoğan effigy ‘not defamation’

Swedish prosecutors have decided not to launch a criminal investigation into the hanging of an effigy of Turkish President Erdoğan, which showed him dangling by his legs from a rope in Stockholm.

Published: 16 January 2023 16:29 CET
Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Mast Irham/via AP

“A decision has been taken not to initiate a preliminary investigation,” a spokeswoman for Sweden’s Prosecution Authority told AFP, providing no further details.

Speaking to newspaper Aftonbladet, public prosecutor Lucas Eriksson said he had received a complaint of “defamation” regarding the effigy.

“But I did not think it could amount to defamation,” Eriksson told the newspaper.

The incident further strained relations between Sweden and Turkey, which is currently holding off on ratifying Sweden’s Nato accession.

Turkey summoned Sweden’s ambassador in Ankara last week after the Kurdish Rojava Committee of Sweden compared Erdogan to Italy’s late dictator Benito
Mussolini.

“History shows how dictators end up,” the group wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video showing pictures of Mussolini’s 1945 execution and then a dummy dressed up to look like Erdogan swinging from a rope outside Stockholm’s City Hall.

The action was condemned by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, who both said it was an attempt to “sabotage” Sweden’s Nato membership bid.

Sweden and its Nordic neighbour Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment last year when they applied to join the Western defence alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey and Hungary are the only Nato members who have not ratified the bids by votes in parliament.

Ankara argues that Sweden, in particular, has failed to fulfil a series of commitments both countries made at a Nato summit in June.

Erdogan then lifted his objections to their applications in return for pledges to crack down on Kurdish groups that Ankara views as “terrorists”.

Sweden has since approved a constitutional amendment that will make it possible to pass tougher anti-terror laws.

On Saturday, Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin told reporters that the country was “not in a position” to ratify Sweden’s Nato membership.

NATO

Swedish university apologises after Turkish student denied internship

Stockholm University has apologised after a professor told a Turkish student, who asked him for a summer internship, that he could not accept her application due to Turkey’s reluctance to ratify Sweden’s Nato membership.

Published: 16 January 2023 09:12 CET
Swedish university apologises after Turkish student denied internship

The student, who is based at a university in Istanbul, applied for the summer internship in November last year.

“We would love to host you. However, since Turkey does not allow Sweden to join Nato, I have to decline. Sorry!” the professor replied in an email sent November 23rd, first reported by Turkish media.

The woman then submitted a formal discrimination complaint to the university.

There is no general rule that Swedish universities do not accept Turkish students, and a university spokesperson told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that they had apologised to the woman, calling the response she was given “unacceptable”.

“We get a lot of requests from students who are interested in visiting us as research interns. We unfortunately cannot accept all of them, but we expect that everyone who applies gets a professional response,” the head of department told SVT.

The university has also offered to help the woman find an alternative internship.

