For members
WORKING IN SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: Why Sweden’s unions are asking for a four percent real pay cut
The Swedish Trade Union Confederation in November set its starting bid in the coming salary bargaining round so low that it is effectively asking for a four percent real pay cut for its members. We explain why it is willing to do this.
Published: 17 January 2023 05:58 CET
The headquarters of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation at Norra Bantorget in Stockholm. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments