Austria
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swedish hospital report to shed light on healthcare crisis, court decision in historic spy case, and the debate about Turkey continues. Here's Sweden's latest news.

Published: 19 January 2023 07:21 CET
A courtroom drawing from Sweden's largest spy trial ever. Photo: Anders Humlebo/TT

Hospital report to shed light on healthcare crisis

The Swedish Healthcare Inspectorate (IVO) is set to present the first part of an in-depth probe into the strained situation at Swedish hospitals on Thursday.

Some of the things we know so far, as reported this morning by Swedish news agency TT, are:

IVO investigated 27 hospitals with emergency departments last year and criticised at least 26 of them over issues such as staff and bed shortages (its conclusions about the 27th hospital, Oskarshamn, will only become public later today).

Swedish regions need more nurses, but also biomedical analysts, specialist doctors and psychologists. Staff shortages put patient safety at risk, IVO has previously said.

In December, the director-general of IVO told medical magazine Läkartidningen: “The situation is very serious. We have situations where patients spend several days on the emergency wards, in corridors or units where they don’t have the right expertise.”

Swedish vocabulary: a hospital – ett sjukhus

Court to pronounce verdict in historic Swedish spy case

Two Swedish-Iranian brothers who were charged in Sweden last year with “aggravated espionage” for allegedly passing information to Russia’s GRU military intelligence service between 2011 and 2021 are set to receive the court’s verdict on Thursday.

One of them is a former intelligence official who has been employed by Sweden’s security police Säpo, the Swedish Armed Forces and their intelligence service.

It has been described as potentially the most serious spy case in Swedish history.

The brothers deny the allegations.

Swedish vocabulary: a verdict – en dom

‘Islamist dictator’: Swedish far-right leader rejects further concessions to Turkey

Jimmie Åkesson, the leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, in an interview with Dagens Nyheter slammed Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as an ‘Islamist dictator’, as the former maintains his objections to ratifying Sweden’s Nato application.

There are limits on how far the country would go to appease Turkey to secure its Nato membership “…because it is ultimately an anti-democratic system and a dictator we are dealing with,” Åkesson told the newspaper.

Åkesson also questioned whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who prides himself on having never lost a national election over 20 years of rule, could be called democratically elected. Click here to read an English summary of the interview.

Swedish vocabulary: a limit – en gräns

Sweden’s new Centre Party leader to give up Turkish citizenship

Swedish-Turkish citizen Muharrem Demirok, the soon-to-be leader of Sweden’s Centre Party, will renounce his Turkish nationality because of his new role, said the party.

Aftonbladet columnist Peter Kadhammar was first to report that Demirok would be renouncing his Turkish citizenship, in a column questioning Sweden’s “weirdly carefree attitude to dual citizenships”. Read The Local’s Nordic editor’s thoughts about the emerging debate about dual citizenship in Sweden in our other article HERE.

Demirok, a former deputy mayor of the city of Linköping in central Sweden, was elected to the Swedish parliament in 2022 and is expected to be voted in as leader of the Centre Party at the party’s congress in February, taking over from Annie Lööf.

He has family ties to Turkey and became a Swedish citizen at the age of 21.

Demirok is not the only senior politician who has dual citizenship. Business and Energy Minister Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, is Swedish-Norwegian.

Swedish vocabulary: renounce – avsäga sig

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Stockholm police investigate explosion, new youngest member of parliament and geofencing to stop speeding. Here's Sweden's latest news.

Published: 18 January 2023 06:43 CET
Restaurant owners ‘in shock’ after Stockholm blast

A restaurant close to the Nytorget square on Stockholm’s hipster island Södermalm was the target of an explosion in the early hours of Tuesday, police believe.

No one was injured, but the building was damaged.

Swedish news agency TT quoted restaurant bosses as writing on social media that they were “in shock” and could not understand why they had been targeted. “We want to stress that there have been no threats and we are definitely not involved in criminal activities,” they write.

Public radio broadcaster P4 reports there was another explosion in Stockholm, this time in the Kista area, in the early hours of Wednesday. It was not immediately known whether or not the two incidents were linked.

Swedish vocabulary: a square – ett torg

Sweden to use geofencing to stop speeding drivers

Sweden is rolling out a new kind of digital speed limit as part of a pilot project, which means that vehicles are physically unable to drive above the legal maximum speed.

Using geofencing technology, around 40 logging trucks have been equipped with tools that limit how fast they can drive on a certain route. The pilot project, run by the Swedish Transport Administration, will take place this year in four towns in the Jämtland and Västernorrland regions.

Swedish vocabulary: speed – fart

Sweden Democrat becomes youngest member of parliament

Daniel Lönn, a member of the far-right Sweden Democrats from the town of Borlänge, will become Sweden’s youngest MP at the age of 21, writes local newspaper Falu-Kuriren. He is to replace his colleague Mats Nordberg, who recently died.

Unlike for example the UK, Sweden does not hold by-elections when a parliamentary seat becomes vacant in between elections. Instead, the members are replaced by those who were next in line but didn’t make it into parliament in the actual election.

After the September 2022 election, 23-year-old Social Democrat Aida Birinxhiku was the youngest MP.

Swedish vocabulary: a member of parliament – en riksdagsledamot

Sweden’s PM grilled by EU MEP’s on his dependence on the far-right

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson faced a barrage of questions in the European Parliament on Tuesday over his dependence on far-right support, with one MEP accusing him of being “a hostage” to the Sweden Democrats.

Kristersson protested that governments had been formed with far-right support in Finland, Norway and Denmark, and that Sweden was no different. 

“This government which Sweden has established has been a completely normal Nordic government since 2001,” he said. “This has been tried in Finland, Norway and Denmark with good results.” 

Kristersson, leader of Sweden’s conservative Moderate Party, was in Strasbourg to present Sweden’s programme, as President of the European Council, to the parliament. Some of the most challenging questions came from MEPs from the green and left parties. Click here to continue reading The Local’s article.

Swedish vocabulary: hostage – gisslan

