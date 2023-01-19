For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Swedish hospital report to shed light on healthcare crisis, court decision in historic spy case, and the debate about Turkey continues. Here's Sweden's latest news.
Published: 19 January 2023 07:21 CET
A courtroom drawing from Sweden's largest spy trial ever. Photo: Anders Humlebo/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Stockholm police investigate explosion, new youngest member of parliament and geofencing to stop speeding. Here's Sweden's latest news.
Published: 18 January 2023 06:43 CET
