Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Sweden extends travel restrictions for China, what's happening to sick pay rules, and are property prices about to rise again? Here's Sweden's latest news.
Published: 26 January 2023 06:44 CET
Sweden is expected to extend entry restrictions which require some travellers from China to show a negative Covid test. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
A new report explains the impact of immigration bureaucracy on the gaming industry, the Turkey debate heats up, and Volvo recalls thousands of cars. Here's the latest news in Sweden.
Published: 25 January 2023 07:47 CET
