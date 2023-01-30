Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROPERTY

PROPERTY Q&A: Your questions on the Swedish property market answered

Have house prices stabilised? Is now a good time to buy? Should I buy or rent? What is an 'avgift' and what does it include? We answer your questions here.

Published: 30 January 2023 16:18 CET
PROPERTY Q&A: Your questions on the Swedish property market answered
Detached houses (villor) in Enskede, Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Have house prices stabilised?

First off, all predictions about the future economy obviously need to be taken with a pinch of salt, and we recommend that you do your own independent research before deciding to buy or sell a property.

Having said that, most experts, including Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, seem to think that property prices in Sweden haven’t yet stabilised. The Riksbank predicted a further drop in property prices of around 8 percent throughout 2023 in a report released in November 2022, with prices plateauing towards the end of the year, and a total 19 percent fall in prices since the last peak in spring 2022.

If, however, it takes longer than expected for inflation to come down, or if Sweden’s central bank continues to hike interest rates throughout 2023, prices could drop even further.

Is now a good time to buy?

Again, it’s difficult to say with any certainty whether you should buy or wait, and the decision of whether to buy now or not depends on your own circumstances and your own finances.

If you’re a first-time buyer who has been waiting for prices to drop for some time and you can afford the higher interest payments and monthly fees, then it may be a good time for you to buy a property at a lower price than a year or even a few months ago.

If you can buy in cash and afford a loan altogether, then the lower cost of housing due to high interest rates could make this an excellent time to buy – just be aware that you may not be able to sell for the same amount you bought for, so only buy a property you’re planning on living in for at least a few years.

If, however, you currently live in a property you bought when prices were higher in 2020 or 2021, you risk losing money if you sell and you’ve got a fixed-rate mortgage at a low interest rate, it may be a good idea to wait it out until the market improves.

We covered this question in an article from July 2022 which you can read here. Obviously, prices have continued to drop and lending costs have continued to rise since then, but some of the insights in that article are still relevant.

Either way, make sure if you do make the decision to buy that your finances can handle your interest rates, electricity costs and monthly fees increasing and staying at a high level for some time. 

Is it better to buy or rent?

The answer to this question depends on a few things, such as how long you’re planning on staying in Sweden, your personal finances, and where in the country you’re looking for property. Rural areas are often cheaper to buy, and rental properties can be more scarce. Cities, however, are more expensive, and there’s more competition for the rental properties on offer.

Buying property has historically been a good investment in Sweden, but this varies depending on the type and location of the property, and there’s certainly no guarantee you’d sell for a profit – especially in the current market, where prices have dropped over 20 percent in some areas.

This is something foreign residents should consider especially carefully; if you had a job opportunity or family emergency that meant you needed to leave Sweden, you may not have the chance to wait out a bad spell in the markets, and you don’t want to end up in negative equity, where you owe money to the bank even after selling your home.

It’s also much harder to rent a property you own in Sweden: a bostadsrättsförening will often only allow sublets for a limited time before you have to move back into the property, so you can’t just rent it out indefinitely while you wait for the market to improve.

Even if you do make a profit, sellers are required to pay Swedish capital gains tax on 22 percent of any property profits, although you can defer this indefinitely if you use the money to buy a new home either in Sweden or within the EU/EEA. 

Compared to many countries, the Swedish system is not designed for property owners to make money. In many cases, however, that’s exactly what happens, but it’s not a safe investment.

Should I buy an apartment or a house?

Again, this depends on your personal situation and also your personal preferences. Do you need the extra space you’d get from owning a detached house or villa? Can you afford a house in the area where you’re looking? Do you want a garden or would it be too much of a hassle?

Would you rather pay a monthly avgift (fee) to your housing association and know you don’t need to worry about fixing the roof or replacing the windows, or are you good at DIY and happy to sort out the upkeep of your house yourself?

Another aspect to think about is heating. Apartments and terraced houses often have fjärrvärme (district heating), which is cheaper than other forms of heating, and it may be included in your monthly fee or avgift, meaning you pay an average cost based on the usage of everyone in your housing association rather than a variable cost each month. In general, apartments often use less energy than houses to heat, too, meaning heating costs are likely to be lower.

Houses, on the other hand, can have a variety of different heating systems, ranging from the most expensive direktverkande el (direct electric heating), to cheaper options such as bergvärme (downhole or borehole heat exchanger). Some terraced houses have fjärrvärme, but might be billed individually, so double-check this before you buy.

Consider if you can afford to pay for the higher heating cost or the cost of changing the heat source. What may seem like an insignificant detail on a property ad could end up costing you tens of thousands of kronor if you end up buying.

What is included in the avgift?

We touched on this above, but essentially, your monthly avgift in a housing association (BRF) covers costs like rubbish collection, maintenance of the building and heating and electricity for shared areas in apartment buildings like the laundry room, basement, storage rooms and cellar. The avgift varies between different apartments in the same building and is usually calculated by size, so larger apartments will pay a higher fee.

In larger housing associations it could also cover the costs of a full-time building manager, cleaner or gardener, for example. It also covers paying off your BRF’s loans, for example if the BRF is relatively new and took out a loan to buy the building from the previous owners, or if it has recently undergone some major improvements. Sometimes, your apartment’s electricity will also be included in your avgift.

These last two costs are part of the reason why so many housing foundations have recently increased their avgift. Higher interest rates and higher energy prices increase the costs for the BRF, which are then financed by the residents.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

IN CHARTS: How bad is the situation in Scandinavian housing markets?

House prices in the Nordic countries are now down double digits from their peak. How much further have they got to fall and what might that do to the Nordic economies?

Published: 25 January 2023 10:41 CET
IN CHARTS: How bad is the situation in Scandinavian housing markets?

The price of residential property peaked in Sweden and Denmark in June last year, and in August in Norway.

Since then, Sweden has seen the biggest falls, with the price of homes overall dropping by 16.8 percent, detached houses by 18.6 percent, and apartments by 13.8 percent, according to the Booli! price reporting service

Norway has seen slightly less steep falls, with the average price of a home falling from 4.6 million kroner in August 2022 to 4 million kroner at the end of December, a fall of about 13 percent. The seasonally adjusted figures used by the country’s national bank indicate a much lower 2.6 percent fall between August and December 14th. 

Denmark has so far come off the most lightly, with the price of apartments down 10 percent and the price of houses down 9 percent.

“It’s really the effect of higher interest rates that is driving down house prices, which is completely by the book,” Las Olsen, chief economist at Danske Bank, told The Local. “Higher funding costs naturally lead to lower house prices. And the increase in interest rates that we’ve seen over the last year is very large and that means that the pressure on house prices is also very high.”

Housing costs in all three Scandinavian countries were high by European standards before rates began to rise, explaining why the region has been relatively hard hit.

An analysis by Eurostat, using 2021 figures, showed that housing costs, including gas, electricity and water, were higher than in most other comparable countries, with housing costs in Denmark beaten only by countries like Switzerland and Ireland. Housing costs in Sweden and Norway were slightly lower.

When Eurostat looked at what percentage of household disposable income was spent on housing in 2021, Denmark and Sweden were also both at the high end. Norway was not included in the study.

Olsen said the situation in the housing market before rates started to go up explained why prices had so far fallen most heavily in Sweden.

“Swedish house prices have dropped quite a bit more than what we see in Denmark and Norway, even though the Swedish interest rate increases are not substantially bigger,” he said. “This reflects, for one thing, the fact that Swedish house prices were probably a bit more highly valued going into this period of higher interest rates.”

A report by the European Systemic Risk Board, published in December 2022 and based on data from the second three months of 2022, estimated that apartments and houses in Sweden were potentially more overvalued than any other country in the European Union apart from Slovakia and Luxembourg. 

The board judged that residential property in Sweden was between about 25 percent and a little over 60 percent overvalued. 

Residential property in Denmark, meanwhile, was only judged to be between 15 percent and a little over 30 percent overvalued. Norway was not included in the survey. 

Source: European Systemic Risk Board

Olsen noted that Swedish households are also “a bit more vulnerable”, as they have not been supported with government money during the pandemic and the more recent inflation crisis to the same extent as households in Denmark and Norway.

Danish households also have an advantage over their Swedish and Norwegian counterparts because more than half of Danish mortgages are fixed for the entire 30-year duration of the loan, whereas variable rate mortgages are much more common in Sweden and Norway.

Up until the middle of 2018 around 80 percent of new Swedish mortgages were only fixed for three months or less, while only a few percent were fixed for more than three years.

“Swedish households are very sensitive to movements in interest rates. They have variable loans, in general, so it’s feeding through very rapidly,” he said.

At the start of 2022, the number of new mortgages fixed for three years or more in Sweden soared to more than 80 percent, but according to the government-owned lender SBAB, a full 80 percent of customers still chose variable rate mortgages in December. 

How many new Swedish mortgages are variable rate?

Purple = fixed for three months or less. Blue = between three months and a year. Green =
fixed for between one and three years. Grey = fixed for more than three years.

Source: Statistics Sweden

Norway also has a large proportion of variable-rate mortgages, but Olsen suggested they were still less vulnerable. 

“Norwegian households have some other strengths: they have received a lot of support during Covid, especially. And also electricity bills are more or less capped in Norway, which they certainly are not in Sweden.”

How indebted are Scandinavian populations? 

Households in Denmark, Norway and Sweden have among the highest level of loans outstanding compared to their gross disposable income of any of the counties covered by The Local’s network, according to a survey by Eurostat.

The high apparent indebtedness of Danish households, however, is partly warped by loans taken out by farmers, which are included in household debt statistics. Olsen estimates that the real level of indebtedness in Denmark, while still high, is closer to that of Sweden.

In addition, household indebtedness as a share of income in Denmark has fallen steadily since it peaked in 2014.

“Households in Denmark have been saving quite vigorously ever since the financial crisis, so the level of debt is high but the direction is down,” Olsen said.

So what will happen over the next year or so? 

The official prognoses are for a soft landing rather than a full-on market crash.

Denmark’s central bank, Nationalbanken, expects house prices to fall by about 5.6 percent in 2023.

Adjusted for the season, Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, expects house prices to fall in total by about 6 percent from August 2022 to August 2023, before starting to rise again. 

Sweden’s Riksbank central bank, using the Hox Sverige housing index, in a report out in November, predicted that the 11.75 percent annual fall seen at the end of 2022, would be repeated by a further 8 percent fall in the year leading up to the last quarter of 2023. This represents a total fall of about 19 percent.

Some economists are more pessimistic, however. 

“If interest rates go the way everyone expects, then it’s quite reasonable to see housing prices going down 8 percent in 2023,” Tor Borg, head of analysis at CityMark, told The Local, referring to the Swedish market. “But I think it could be worse, as I’m not that convinced that inflation will come down as quickly as everybody thinks and I’m not sure the Riksbank will stop increasing rates as soon as everybody else thinks.”

Las Olsen at Danske Bank said that even if the fall in property prices did turn out to be deeper and more prolonged than currently predicted, Sweden, Denmark and Norway were all “fairly well prepared for such a scenario”.

“We have after all been through the financial crisis and also through the crisis before that and hopefully we have learned something from those events so that the economies are more robust.”

SHOW COMMENTS