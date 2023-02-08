Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Tough negotiations over the salary threshold for work permit holders, possible law changes after prosecutors solve Gothenburg murder, and why fewer heart surgeons led to a lower mortality rate at a Swedish hospital. Here's the latest news.

Published: 8 February 2023 07:03 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson and Employment and Integration Minister Johan Pehrson, leader of the Liberals. Photo: Caisa Rasmussen/TT

Sweden could change its laws after prosecutors solve Gothenburg murder

Prosecutors this week identified the suspected killer of a woman in Gothenburg in 2005. Marie Johansson was killed in her store where she sold fabrics, but her murder was never solved – until, potentially, now, when prosecutors found a DNA match.

However, the woman who is suspected of the murder cannot be brought to trial. Because it turned out she was 17 at the time, the alleged crime has reached its statute of limitations. Sweden generally doesn’t have a statute of limitations for murder, with the exception of young offenders.

But Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told public broadcaster SVT that he may now look into trying to get the law changed, raising the statute of limitations from 15 to 25 years.

Swedish vocabulary: statute of limitations – preskriptionstid

Tough negotiations over salary threshold for work permit holders

The Swedish government wants to raise the salary threshold for work permits, but business news site Dagens Industri reports that the Liberals and the Sweden Democrats disagree on whether or not to include certain exceptions to the required threshold.

The exact figure hasn’t been set yet, but the government and its Sweden Democrat partners have previously proposed setting it at 33,000 kronor a month, which means that a lot of workers whose skills Sweden needs would not qualify for a work permit.

The Liberals therefore want to make exceptions for certain professions, such as assistant nurses. But the far-right Sweden Democrats are understood to be against such exceptions and “want to throttle immigration at any cost”, a source told Dagens Industri.

Swedish vocabulary: a work permit – ett arbetstillstånd

Why fewer heart surgeons led to a lower mortality rate at Swedish hospital

The mortality rate after heart surgery fell to 0.4 percent at the Karolinska University Hospital in 2022, the lowest in Sweden.

According to the hospital, this is because each surgeon now has the opportunity to work on more heart surgeries every year.

“There were too many of us and we’re now half as many as 15 years ago. It’s like being an elite athlete, you have to maintain your skills. If you don’t do it often, every moment could be a stressful situation. Things don’t always go as planned and it’s then important to know how to solve it,” said Peter Svenarud, consultant and head of Karolinska’s thoracic surgery. “I think I carried out 230 surgeries last year. That’s a reasonable amount.”

Swedish vocabulary: a heart surgeon – en hjärtkirurg

Eight ways Sweden’s Migration Agency could cut the wait for work permits

The immigration team at the accounting firm EY in Stockholm help clients with over a thousand work permit applications and renewals every year. The Local asked them for their suggestions on how the Migration Agency could cut processing times.

Here are the measures they believe would make a real difference.

Swedish vocabulary: a suggestion – ett förslag

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

More than 5,000 people notified of layoffs in Sweden, Americans in Sweden warned of terror threat in wake of Koran burning, and the Swedish Migration Agency presents a new forecast for 2023. Here's the latest news.

Published: 7 February 2023 06:29 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

More than 5,000 warned of layoffs in Sweden last month

A total of 5,328 people were affected by potential layoffs in Sweden in January, according to preliminary statistics by the Public Employment Service.

Swedish law states that employers in most cases have to first give employees and the service notice that there may be layoffs, so not all of those people will necessarily lose their jobs. Here’s a link to The Local’s guide to what happens if you lose your job in Sweden.

In January last year, the corresponding figure was just over 1,400 people, but it has been increasing every month since, writes Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a notice (when notifying staff that they may be laid off, but they could still end up keeping their jobs or get a new job at the same company) – ett varsel

US citizens in Sweden warned of terror attack in wake of Koran burnings

In a new notice, the US embassy warns its citizens in Sweden of possible terrorist attacks in retaliation of recent Koran burning incidents in Europe.

In Sweden, a far-right extremist last month burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy, causing Turkey to suspend Nato talks with Sweden and Finland, and causing outrage in many Muslim countries.

The notice advises US citizens to “use caution” in busy public venues, diplomatic facilities and gathering sites such as places of worship. Sweden has not changed its terror threat level, which remains at level three on a scale from one to five.

Swedish vocabulary: a terror threat level – en terrorhotnivå

Swedish Migration Agency’s new forecast for 2023

The Migration Agency estimates that 16,000 people will seek asylum in Sweden in 2023, and 15,000 Ukrainians will seek protection. However, it adds that the number of Ukrainian arrivals could vary from 8,000 to 100,000 depending on how the war develops.

It also believes that around 80,000 people will apply for Swedish citizenship this year, and that the agency will receive 60,000 work permit-related first-time applications (this also includes for example family members of work permit applicants and job hunters).

Swedish vocabulary: a refugee – en flykting

Cost of living: How food prices rose in Sweden in early 2023

The increase in food prices in January was 1.4 percent – one of the largest increases reported since food prices started rising almost a year ago, according to independent comparison site Matpriskollen.

In January, the price of groceries increased 1.3 percent on December, with the price of food specifically increasing by 1.4 percent. Food prices have now gone up 16.3 percent in the last 12 months. Read more in The Local’s article.

Swedish vocabulary: food prices – matpriser

SHOW COMMENTS