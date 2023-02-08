For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Tough negotiations over the salary threshold for work permit holders, possible law changes after prosecutors solve Gothenburg murder, and why fewer heart surgeons led to a lower mortality rate at a Swedish hospital. Here's the latest news.
Published: 8 February 2023 07:03 CET
Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson and Employment and Integration Minister Johan Pehrson, leader of the Liberals. Photo: Caisa Rasmussen/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments