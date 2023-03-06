Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

‘They’re making us so poor’: Swedish food prices hit record high

Swedish food prices increased more in February than in any single month since at least 2015, the year when food price comparison site Matpriskollen started keeping records.

Published: 6 March 2023 10:34 CET
'They're making us so poor': Swedish food prices hit record high
Food prices rose again in February and it looks like further prices increases are likely. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Matpriskollen said food prices rose 2.5 percent in February compared to January, and 17.8 percent year-on-year.

It highlighted baby food as one of the items that’s increased the most in cost: baby food prices in general went up 10.8 percent in February alone, with gruel or välling – a popular source of food for babies and young children in Sweden – topping the charts at 11.7 percent on average (or 20 percent for some brands).

“We’ve never seen such high numbers,” Matpriskollen’s founder Ulf Mazur said.

“The price increase on household goods for the whole of 2021 was 1.1 percent. Now we’re seeing double that just in February.”

‘Astonishing’

So far this year, counting only January and February, the price of household goods, including food, has gone up by 3.4 percent, which Mazur described as “astonishing”.

Over the last 12 months, household goods have risen in price by 15.2 percent, with items in the narrower ‘food’ category going up by 17.8 percent.

Mazur added that price increases on food are now a real issue for many, particularly those who were already struggling before prices went up.

“Many just can’t make it work. It’s starting to be an issue politicians need to do something about, especially for single parents. Those who are worse off need to be able to put food on the table.”

‘Making us so poor’

Even items like pet food, vegetables, snacks and sweets have also seen substantial price increases. When food prices started to increase, Mazur said, it was mainly items grown or produced in the agricultural industry, like dairy or fresh produce, which went up, but now prices are rising across the board.

Everything is more expensive, from packaging to transport to ingredients, as well as all imported produce.

“Prices can’t go up any more, they are making us so poor,” he said, adding that each percent increase in food prices means an increased cost for consumers of three billion kronor.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like prices will stop rising any time soon. When prices go up, they go up by a large amount. Mazur said that a rise of between 10 to 50 percent on certain food groups isn’t unusual, and he believes we can expect this to continue for the foreseeable future.

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TAXES

KEY DATES: The deadlines you need to know for Swedish tax season

It's time to start thinking about your Swedish tax returns. When and how you file your taxes impacts when you get any rebate, so here are a few key deadlines to keep in mind.

Published: 1 March 2023 14:21 CET
KEY DATES: The deadlines you need to know for Swedish tax season

Anyone who earned above 20,431 kronor during 2022 needs to declare their income tax. You will most likely receive a tax declaration by post or in your digital mailbox if you need to declare, but check the Tax Agency’s website if you’re not sure. Below you’ll find some of the key dates to be aware of.

March 5th is the final date to create a so-called digital mailbox (digital brevlåda), which means you will receive your declaration digitally rather than as a paper form sent through the post.

Between March 6th and 10th, those with digital mailboxes receive their declarations.

From March 10th, those with a digital e-ID can log in to skatteverket.se and see their declaration.

March 14th is the first date for declaring your taxes digitally. If you have a digital e-ID, you can log in to the Tax Agency’s website and fill out your declaration.

The paper declaration will be sent out between March 15th and April 15th.

March 30th is the deadline to submit your declaration online in order to receive a tax refund in April. If no changes needed to be made, people submitting it online by this date will receive any refund between April 5th and 6th.

Even if you receive the paper version, you can still fill it in digitally. The overall deadline for declaration submission is May 2nd. Everyone who met this deadline will receive any tax refund they are entitled to by June 9th.

If you on the other hand had residual tax to pay, you have to pay it by September 12th, unless it’s less than 100 kronor in which case you can put off paying it until the tax declaration season of 2024.

SHOW COMMENTS