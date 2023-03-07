For members
NATO
Sweden’s road to Nato: Key dates in crucial week
It's an important week for Sweden's Nato application, with talks with Turkey set to resume on Thursday. Here are the key events this week.
Published: 7 March 2023 10:58 CET
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference last year. Photo: Wiktor Nummelin/TT
NATO
What now for Sweden as Finland gives early green light to Nato entry?
The likelihood of Finland joining Nato before Sweden increased on Wednesday as the Finnish parliament voted in favour of joining the military alliance, awaiting ratifications from Hungary and Turkey.
Published: 1 March 2023 15:43 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments