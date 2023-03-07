Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

NATO

Sweden’s road to Nato: Key dates in crucial week

It's an important week for Sweden's Nato application, with talks with Turkey set to resume on Thursday. Here are the key events this week.

Published: 7 March 2023 10:58 CET
Sweden's road to Nato: Key dates in crucial week
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference last year. Photo: Wiktor Nummelin/TT

Tuesday, March 7th: Hungarian delegation in Stockholm

A delegation of Hungarian parliamentarians are in Sweden to meet parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén and a group of Swedish MPs to discuss Hungary’s process of ratifying Sweden’s application to join the military alliance.

Sweden and Finland have both criticised Hungary’s flawed rule of law, and one of the Hungarian politicians taking part in the meeting told TT they wanted Sweden to show more “respect”.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has previously said that some of this colleagues are reluctant to accept Sweden due to their alleged “lies” about Hungary, but he has also urged his party, Fidesz, to vote yes in their planned vote on March 20th.

Tuesday, March 7th: Nato chief to meet Swedish party leaders

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is set to meet Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Kristersson has also invited the leaders of Sweden’s pro-Nato parties – which excludes the Greens and Left Party – to join his meeting with the Nato chief.

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson has criticised Kristersson for not inviting all parties. He on the other hand has argued that they receive information about Sweden’s Nato application in other ways, for example through parliament’s foreign policy committee.

Wednesday, March 8th: Defence minister summit

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson will host an informal meeting of his EU counterparts at Arlanda Airport. They are mainly expected to discuss military support of Ukraine, but Sweden and Finland’s Nato applications may also get a mention.

Nato chief Stoltenberg is also set to attend.

Thursday, March 9th: Nato talks resume with Turkey

Turkey is set to resume Nato talks with Sweden and Finland, after putting them on hold following a series of protests in Stockholm earlier this year, including a pro-Kurdish group burning an Erdogan effigy and a far-right extremist burning a copy of the Quran.

Sweden’s chief Nato negotiator Oscar Stenström is set to meet his counterparts in Brussels to go through whether or not the countries are fulfilling the terms of the agreement they signed at a Nato summit last summer to get Turkey to drop its veto.

No major decisions are expected on Thursday, but merely the fact that the process is restarting increases the chances of Sweden joining Nato this summer.

Thursday, March 9th: New terror bill

The Swedish government has on several occasions said that it’s preparing new terror legislation, in response to Turkey’s criticism that Sweden is not doing enough to crack down on PKK members in the country. The PKK, or Kurdistan Workers’ Party, is listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.

A vote on a bill that would ban taking part in terror organisations could become an important step of Sweden’s Nato accession. Despite criticism from Sweden’s Council on Legislation, the government is expected to submit the bill to parliament on Thursday.

If parliament approves the bill, it would come into force on June 1st.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

What now for Sweden as Finland gives early green light to Nato entry?

The likelihood of Finland joining Nato before Sweden increased on Wednesday as the Finnish parliament voted in favour of joining the military alliance, awaiting ratifications from Hungary and Turkey.

Published: 1 March 2023 15:43 CET
What now for Sweden as Finland gives early green light to Nato entry?

Both Finland and Sweden dropped their decades-long policies of military non-alignment and applied to join the trans-Atlantic defence pact last May, in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, Sweden has had several diplomatic spats with Nato member Turkey, which threaten to delay its membership bid and chances of joining at the same time as Finland.

Finnish lawmakers approved legislation affirming that Finland accepts the terms of the Nato treaty by 184 votes against seven, with one abstention and seven MPs not being present.

“The vote is an important step on our Nato path. The security of the homeland is a common cause,” Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen wrote on Twitter.

Joining Nato requires ratification from its 30 members, and Hungary and Turkey remain the holdouts.

Finland’s parliament pushed for the legislation to be passed pre-emptively, ahead of April 2nd general elections, to avoid the ratifications coming in before a new government has been formed.

Markus Mustajärvi from the Left Alliance party – which has been vocal in its Nato opposition in the past – had asked lawmakers to strike down the bill, citing a lack of guarantees that nuclear weapons would not be placed in Finland.

Hungary debates entry

Hungary began debating Finland and Sweden’s Nato application bids on Wednesday, with the ratification set for between March 6 and 9, although delays are expected.

Turkey announced Monday that negotiations with Finland and Sweden would resume on March 9th, after talks with Sweden were dropped over a row about protests held in Stockholm, including the burning of the Quran in front of Turkey’s embassy.

Turkey also accuses Sweden of providing a safe haven for what it considers “terrorists”, in particular members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Monday that Ankara now looked favourably on Finland’s bid, adding that “we may separate Sweden and Finland’s membership process”.

Finland alone

Passing the bill does not mean Finland will automatically join Nato after ratification by Turkey and Hungary, but it puts in place a deadline for how long it can wait for its neighbour.

The government’s chancellor of justice, Tuomas Pöysti, said that after the bill is approved by the parliament, the president can wait a maximum of three months to sign it.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö told reporters last week that he intended to sign the law “as soon as it is approved by parliament,” but “if there are practical reasons, I can wait”.

“But not beyond the elections” set for April, he added.

A majority of Finns want to go ahead and join Nato even if Sweden’s membership is delayed, a poll suggested in February.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said Finland joining alone could “complicate” the close military cooperation between the Nordic countries.

On Tuesday, Finland also announced the start of construction of its planned 200-kilometre fence on the Russian border, after tensions with Moscow have risen.

Article by AFP’s Elias Huuhtanen

SHOW COMMENTS