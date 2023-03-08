Snow, winds and minus 30 degrees: Sweden’s weather on Wednesday

Snow and strong winds caused problems for southern and central Sweden on Tuesday, with orange and yellow warnings issued for several areas. The cold weather front has moved out towards the Baltic Sea, although an orange warning over Stockholm due to heavy snow and strong winds is still in place on Wednesday morning.

Calmer conditions are predicted for northern Sweden, although it will be very cold. In northern Lappland and Norrbotten temperatures of minus 30 are predicted for Wednesday, with slightly milder – but still cold – temperatures around minus 20 expected for southern Norrland.

The cold spell across the country is expected to continue throughout Thursday and Friday, with new snowfall expected for the southern parts of the country, albeit less heavy than at the start of the week.