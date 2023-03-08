Read news from:
Snow, winds and minus 30 degrees: Sweden’s weather on Wednesday

Stockholm is still under an orange weather warning on Wednesday due to strong winds and heavy snowfall, but what weather is expected for the rest of the country?

Published: 8 March 2023 09:19 CET
Buses at Slussen in Stockholm on Wednesday morning. Photo: Lars Schröder/TT

Snow and strong winds caused problems for southern and central Sweden on Tuesday, with orange and yellow warnings issued for several areas. The cold weather front has moved out towards the Baltic Sea, although an orange warning over Stockholm due to heavy snow and strong winds is still in place on Wednesday morning.

Calmer conditions are predicted for northern Sweden, although it will be very cold. In northern Lappland and Norrbotten temperatures of minus 30 are predicted for Wednesday, with slightly milder – but still cold – temperatures around minus 20 expected for southern Norrland.

The cold spell across the country is expected to continue throughout Thursday and Friday, with new snowfall expected for the southern parts of the country, albeit less heavy than at the start of the week.

WEATHER

NEW PICTURES: Traffic chaos and mayonnaise as blizzard sweeps Sweden

Here's what it looked like when the snowstorm battered southern and central Sweden.

Published: 7 March 2023 15:20 CET
Updated: 8 March 2023 05:12 CET
A woman pushing a stroller through the snow in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

A brave Swede shovelling snow outside a shop in Höör. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A snow plough clearing the road between Hörby and Lund in southern Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A bus skidded off the road at Löddeköpinge in southern Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Three trucks were involved in an accident at Landskrona in southern Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A truck carrying 500 kilos of mayonnaise toppled over on the road between Staffanstorp and Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Road conditions were poor in several parts of Sweden on Tuesday. Here’s the E20 road north of Gothenburg. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

