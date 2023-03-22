For members
CULTURE
‘Supply and demand, motherfxxker!’: The real violence behind Sweden’s gangster rap
Gangster rap dominates the streaming charts in Sweden, with Yasin, one of the most popular artists out with a new album this month. But does the genre glorify violence and contribute to the country's gang shootings?
Published: 22 March 2023 11:57 CET
The gangsta rappers Dree Low and Einár (centre right and right) at Swedish Radio's P3 Guld awards in 2020. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments