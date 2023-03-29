For members
How to get naked in Sweden without embarrassing yourself
The biggest culture shock for many foreigners arriving in Sweden comes when they are invited for a swim or a sauna and discover that everyone -- including their mother-in-law, their attractive friend, and the foreigner themselves -- is expected to be naked. But this being Sweden, there are rules.
Published: 29 March 2023 16:54 CEST
A woman leaps into the lake by the sauna in Hellasgården in Stockholm. Photo: Helena Wahlman/Imagebank Sweden
‘Watch that scene’: an end to Sweden’s ridiculed dance permit rule
Sweden's parliament is set to vote to let anyone who feels the beat from the tambourine to dance, jive and, yes, have the time of their lives... even if the pub or restaurant they are in doesn't have a dance permit. Here's the background.
Published: 13 March 2023 13:57 CET
