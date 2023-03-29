Read news from:
How to get naked in Sweden without embarrassing yourself

The biggest culture shock for many foreigners arriving in Sweden comes when they are invited for a swim or a sauna and discover that everyone -- including their mother-in-law, their attractive friend, and the foreigner themselves -- is expected to be naked. But this being Sweden, there are rules.

Published: 29 March 2023 16:54 CEST
How to get naked in Sweden without embarrassing yourself
A woman leaps into the lake by the sauna in Hellasgården in Stockholm. Photo: Helena Wahlman/Imagebank Sweden

There is nothing more Swedish than nakedness. Swedes love to strip everything down to its bare essentials, and the body is no exception. It reflects a deeply Swedish desire to live without any hypocrisy or pretension, to present things, without shame, as they really are. To be ashamed of being naked is, in this strain of Swedishness, a form of old-fashioned superstition which modern, sensible people have long ago dispensed with. 

But Swedes also understand that, when it comes to nakedness, people from other cultures are, let’s say, a little less enlightened. So, if you, as a foreigner, reveal your embarrassment as you sit naked in the sauna, or bastu, among your new partner’s friends or relatives, they are more likely to be amused than offended. 

That is, unless you go about it the wrong way.

Here’s our best stab at the rules for nakedness in Sweden. 

This man is perhaps making a little too much of an exhibition of himself. Photo: Hasse Holmberg / TT

There is nothing funny or liberated about being naked 

For some cultures (we’re looking at you, Brits), swimming naked, or “skinny-dipping”, especially while drunk on holiday, is seen as hysterically funny and a little bit naughty. For Swedes it is mostly just practical (no wet swimming costumes to deal with), although it is also sometimes a bit magical, a little mysig.

For other cultures — or at least subcultures — being naked can be a bit performative. People walk around uncovered and unashamed, flaunting it a little, to demonstrate how physically liberated they are. 

Neither of these approaches go down well in Sweden. 

If you approach a naked midnight swim in a Swedish lake in the British fashion, giggling hysterically, people will find you tiresome.

Similarly, the more performative approach seems, to Swedish eyes, a bit ridiculous. Don’t make a big deal out of it.

This New Year’s Day dipper has more of the right approach. Photo: Björn Larsson Ask/SCANPIX

Don’t flaunt it

It is totally acceptable to swim, or indeed sunbathe, naked almost anywhere in Sweden so long as it’s not too crowded and there is enough space to allow you not to impose yourself too much on anyone else. 

If you set anchor off a Swedish island, or take a walk to the lake near a summer house, you are generally expected to move just a little bit away from the main pontoon or the most crowded areas before you take off your clothes and jump in. 

Early in the morning or in the evening when the crowds have gone, you might swim naked at a popular beach or pontoon, but not during a busy mid-afternoon.

If it is difficult to get to a more out of the way place, and you strip off and leap in to the water quickly, no one will be shocked. But you are expected to show some consideration. 

A sign at Ågesta Naturist beach near Stockholm says “here we sunbath and swim naked”. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

There is nothing sexy about being naked 

This should hardly need saying, but it’s not done in Sweden to make a sexual move on anyone while naked, either when swimming or in a sauna.

Nakedness is not an invitation or a signal to flirt or to make a move on someone, and it is best to treat people the same way you would treat them when clothed.

If you do make a move, you are quite likely to be called out publicly by the person, and while there is no shame in Sweden at being naked, there is shame at being a sex pest. 

In a mixed sauna with strangers, you should also be a little careful not to let your eyes linger too long on anyone else’s body. It’s rude to stare, and staring at someone else while they are naked is, frankly, a bit weird. 

It’s not done in Sweden to wear your swimming costume in the sauna. Photo: Emma Ivarsson/Imagebank Sweden

Children can be naked more or less anywhere outside 

The rules about when and where you can be naked do not apply in the same way to children. In the summer, children can be naked on any beach, in the family garden, or on the rocks of an archipelago island until they are about ten years old (although some Swedish families might draw the line at six or seven).

Under the age of about five or six, children can also be naked in public parks, at the playground, and maybe even on the street. 

Changing rules 

There is much anxiety, particularly among Swedes who came of age in the liberated 1970s, of a creeping Victorian fear of nakedness, or viktoriansk nakenskräck, as this article puts it. A common complaint is that Sweden has been influenced by American prudishness. 

It’s unclear exactly when Swedes developed their approach to nakedness, but the idea that being naked outside was healthy began to develop at the start of the 19th century, and developed into a full-blown nudism movement in the 1930s. 

By the 1960s and 1970s, Swedish women would frequently go topless at the beach, in public city parks, by lakes and at their summer houses, while mountain hikers would strip naked to cool off while they rested and brewed up coffee. 

Långholmen in central Stockholm would be crowded with naked swimmers and sunbathers every summer. 

At some point in the 1980s or 1990s, it became less acceptable for women to go topless and older Swedes today complain that young people even wear swimming trunks while in the sauna or when showering at public swimming pools. 

Is it ever illegal to be naked in Sweden? 

There is no blanket ban in Sweden on sunbathing or swimming naked in a public place, but some municipalities, bathing areas and parks, may have local bans on nakedness, and if you break them, you can be told to leave the area, or in the worst case prosecuted under the Public Order Act. 

Flashing – exposing your genitals to another person – can be a form of harassment or sexual harassment if it is considered to be directed at one or more other people. 

If you masturbate naked in a public place in Sweden, you risk being charged for disorderly conduct and, if the masturbation is directed at another person, for sexual molestation, as The Local reported in a case that received much international attention a few years back. 

Similarly, there are no prohibitions about being naked in your own home, but if you pose naked by an open window as people pass by, you could potentially be charged for flashing.

‘Watch that scene’: an end to Sweden’s ridiculed dance permit rule

Sweden's parliament is set to vote to let anyone who feels the beat from the tambourine to dance, jive and, yes, have the time of their lives... even if the pub or restaurant they are in doesn't have a dance permit. Here's the background.

Published: 13 March 2023 13:57 CET
'Watch that scene': an end to Sweden's ridiculed dance permit rule

Dancefloor vice: the background to the ban

The requirement that any bar or restaurant where dancing takes place must have special dance permission, or danstillstånd, from the police, was brought in in 1956 following a decade of growing moral panic over dansbaneeländet, or “the vice of the dance floor”. 

Jazz music, rock and roll, and dances such as the swing and the jitterbug had been invading Sweden from the US, and the public reaction was closely linked to fears about young people’s increasingly liberal views on sex.

What does the current law say? 

Under the law, any bar or restaurant without a danstillstånd risks a fine if they are judged to have put on a ‘dance event’, a vague term which covers dance performances, discos, and even less formal dancing in a bar or pub. 

So is there really a ban on ‘spontaneous dancing’? 

One of the reasons the law has been so widely ridiculed is that it has been described in Swedish media, including The Local, as a ban on so-called ‘spontaneous dancing’. 

The owners of bars or restaurants, it was claimed, risked a fine if one or more of its clientele spontaneously started to shake a leg, and they did not immediately try to stop them, either physically or by turning off the music.  

In its proposal for a new law sent to the Council on Legislation, the government denies that this was ever the case. 

“Individual occasions where guests break out in spontaneous dancing do not… fall under the punishable circumstances,” it says of the existing law. 

In 2017, a local police chief in Norrmalm, Stockholm, Pär Carlsson, wrote an article in Dagens Juridik, Sweden’s legal newspaper, complaining about the damaging “myth” of a ban on spontaneous dancing. 

“It is unfortunate that the myth that police deploy resources into chasing people spontaneously dancing has become a recurrent phenomenon in the debate and in media reporting,” he wrote. “The police do not report cases of spontaneous dancing. What is reported is when restaurant owners host dance events without having a permit.” 

What was true, he said, was that restaurant or bar owners accused of holding a dance event without a permit frequently claimed that their customers had started dancing spontaneously. 

This, he wrote, was often the case, “even if they’ve built a dance floor, set up disco lights and a sound system, and hired a DJ”. 

But this did not mean that “spontaneous dancing” itself required a permit. 

Has anyone tried to get rid of the ban before? 

Oh yes.

MPs have proposed dozens of motions to repeal the dance permit requirement, with a motion tabled every single year between 2007 and 2010 and no fewer than 20 proposed between 2011 and 2014, with MPs from all parties except the Social Democrats and Christian Democrats all demanding a change to the law.  

In 2015, a majority of MPs voted to leave the requirement in place, but the very next year, in 2016, parliament finally voted to change the law, leading many to believe that the archaic law would soon vanish from the statute books. 

This was not to be, however.

Even though parliament had voted to change the law, it was still up to the government to draw up a new bill and submit to a vote. In 2017, the then justice minister, Morgan Johansson, appointed  judge Pia Cedermark to lead an inquiry into whether to remove the requirement for permission. 

In 2018, she proposed that the absolute requirement for a permit be replaced by a requirement for a permit if certain risk factors are present. She also proposed an alternative proposal, which is that permits should no longer be required for dance events not held in public places. 

When the Social Democrats once again came back into power in January 2019, however, they did not act on her proposals, leaving the issue dormant for another four years. 

So what will the parliament vote on? 

The new law will continue to require a permit for dance events arranged in public places, at funfairs or similar events, or when the event is of such a scale that it might be a “danger to public order and security or to traffic”. 

Public places include “public roads, streets, squares, and parks”, as well as any other places marked as public in council plans.

It does not include restaurants, bars and nightclubs. 

In the government’s proposal, arrangers of public dance events which do not require permission will still have a duty to inform the police if the events take place outside, or if, “as a result of the expected number of people partaking in the event or meeting”, there is a risk of a disturbance to public order, or safety. 

Arrangers of dance events held indoors and outside of areas defined as public under local regulations, will not need to either get permission or inform the police. 

When will the law get voted through? 

In its press release on Thursday, the government said that the bill would most likely be presented to parliament and voted on this Tuesday, but so far, it does not appear to be on the parliament’s calendar, so it may be delayed. 

