Would foreign tech workers in Sweden gain or lose from a union deal?

The payments giant Klarna started talks with Unionen, Engineers of Sweden and Akavia on April 19th, and the three unions are set to begin talks with Spotify on May 8th. Talks with several other big Swedish tech firms are expected to follow soon.

But while Spotify's management has agreed to proceed with the talks and has done nothing to shut down the highly active thread on the company's internal Slack messaging service discussing the bargaining agreement, it began this week to hand out flyers to employees arguing that a union deal would not be in their best interests.

According to the flyer, employees of the company have historically received salaries roughly twice as high as those ensured under the standard collective bargaining agreement for the tech industry, and they also get better parental leave, pensions, healthcare and notice periods.

"We respect how the Swedish Model is advantageous for certain types of companies, but we want to question whether the same model should be applied to a company like Spotify," the flyer, titled The Spotify Way, reads.

Is there any truth to the company's claims?

We look at them one by one.

Spotify was handing out these flyers on the pavement outside their Stockholm offices. Photo: Josefine Hellroth Larsson

Does a collective bargaining agreement have to be with the whole sector?

In its message to employees, Spotify argues that the company would have to join an employer's organisation and sign an off-the-shelf collective bargaining agreement.

"A company of our size has to join an employers' organisation which negotiates with many workers," it claims.

Sarah Hedman, a specialist in agreements at Unionen, told The Local that it is true that both the employers' organisations and the unions tended to prefer to strike sector-wide agreements, but that it was also possible for companies to sign a so-called hängavtal individually with a union.

"We do have hängavtal with companies and we don't advise against them or try to recruit for the employer organisation, but we do point out the benefits, such as that the fees are a bit lower and the company can get help from the employer's organisation."

When The Local spoke to Sen Kanner, the chair of the union club for Unionen in Klarna, she said she hoped the negotiations which started last week would end up with a hängavtal, a bespoke collective agreement, tailored to the specific concerns of Klarna and its employees.

"My personal ideal would be to see Klarna have their own unique collective bargaining agreement, that would become the standard for the rest of the tech industry to follow," she told The Local in our Sweden in Focus podcast. "We are a lot more fast-paced [than other companies]. We care a lot more about digitalization and working from home and these kinds of new trends. A lot of unions in Sweden are a little bit too old-fashioned for that."

Henry Catalini Smith, head of the Unionen club at Spotify, sees the off-the-shelf agreement agreed between Unionen and TechSverige, the employers' organisation representing tech companies like Visma, Tietoevry, Ericsson, and IBM, as only "a starting point".

"There could be new stuff happening this time around that is a little bit unusual compared to the norm," he said.

Would foreigners get paid more or less with a collective bargaining agreement?

In its flyer, Spotify said that joining a collective agreement would in practice mean that the salaries of employees would have to be in line with the "Swedish industry standard", rather than around double that, as is the case today.

"It is going to be expected of us that we fit in and do not stick out," it said.

But as outlined above, companies like Spotify and Klarna would not have to sign the sector collective agreement, and even if they did, there is nothing to stop them paying above the union rate, Hedman said.

"A collective agreement sets the minimum level, certain benefits that the employer can't go under, such as, 'you have to pay pension on this level, and you have to increase the salary by such an amount," she said.

"But we have companies that want to be a good employer and attract qualified people, and then can, of course, pay better. We would never say in the collective agreement that salary increases 'should be 3.9 percent'. If the company wants to pay more in salary increases, or offer better pensions, it's all open."

"The trade union isn't going to say, 'no, you have to pay less. you have to make your benefits worse'."

What a collective agreement does is tie the company to certain pay rises over the relevant period, so that employees will get a minimum pay rise even if the company is doing badly, or if they individually are not deemed to have performed well.

How would a collective bargaining agreement affect your parental leave?

In its flyer, Spotify pointed out that employees currently receive 100 percent of their salary when they take parental leave. Under a collective agreement, it claimed employees would only receive 90 percent with the total amount capped.

But Hedman said that this was not the case.

"In the collective agreement, we have certain levels for what parental leave pays, but as I said with the other benefits, if the employer wants to give them more, they can do it. It wouldn't be, like, a crime against the collective agreement. But if you do need to cut costs and you have a collective agreement, you do need to pay what the collective agreement says, you can't just stop."

How would a collective bargaining agreement affect your pension?

Spotify's brochure also claims that under a collective agreement, employees would receive a union pension, whereas when working for Spotify they would receive an individual pension.

Hedman told The Local that it was true that people working for companies with collective agreements had an ITP pension managed by Collectum, but that companies could choose to pay higher pensions through this scheme.

"If they want to increase or decrease their contributions into ITP, they can do it, but they do have to sign up to an ITP plan. They can make exceptions, but that's quite technical, but they can't make individual pension plans."

She said that ITP's scale, with 2.6m Swedes holding pensions through it, gave it advantages.

"Since they have so many members, it's very big company that can negotiate harder, so we have very low fees. Often, when we look at how much do you actually pay for your pension, and we compare it to the ITP, we can see that you get more money from the ITP plan."

How would a collective bargaining agreement affect your notice period and redundancy?

In Spotify's brochure, the company claims that under their existing contract, workers are entitled to three months' notice before losing their jobs, which would be reduced to just one month under a standard collective agreement.

It also claims that a collective agreement actually makes it easier for companies to get around 'first-in last-out' employment laws, where employees are laid off in reverse order of seniority.

Hedman told The Local that it was true that during a period of redundancies, a union could choose to sign an agreement granting the company more flexibility over who should be let go.

"But that's something that has to be signed together with the union club," she said. "They have more flexibility, but we see that as being in the company's interest, because if things go well for the company, the members will have better employment and redundancies will be fewer."

The number of months' notice would depend on what agreement the unions eventually agree with the company.

For employees, one of the big benefits when going into a period of redundancy is that the union club needs to be involved at the earliest stages, meaning a company cannot start to plan future redundancies without the union being informed.

How else could a collective agreement affect foreign tech workers?

Both Kanner and Catalini Smith believe having a collective agreement would make Klarna and Spotify even more attractive to foreign workers.

"What Spotify is going to find is that it's actually a competitive advantage. There's going to be such a boost to the employer brand to have been one of the companies that embraces all of this, because it's going to be a differentiator from the likes of Apple and Amazon who've made arseholes of themselves because they've tried to fight this, and Spotify is going to look forward-thinking, and it's going to be attractive."

"Sweden is already very, very, very good in terms of the kind of benefits and conditions that you get during your work life, so a lot of people that move here from other countries think this is the best that they're ever gonna get," Kanner said. "I think it can only get better. So that's what we're trying to do to make it even even more overwhelmingly amazing for for everyone."