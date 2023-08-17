Sweden's terror threat scale: What does Level 4 mean?

Advertisement

Sweden's terror threat level is determined by the National Centre for Terrorist Threat Assessment (NCT), which is made up of staff from the National Defence Radio Establishment, the Military Intelligence and Security Directorate and the Swedish Security Service.

There are five different levels, with one being the lowest and five being the highest. The level is decided based on the probability of an actor having both the intention and the capability of carrying out an attack.

The first level, level 1, means that there is "no threat", essentially no threat to Sweden's security has been identified.

Level 2 means that there is a "low threat".

Level 3 means "increased threat" and Level 4 means "high threat".

Finally, Level 5, the highest level, means that there is a "very high threat". Sweden's terror threat level has never reached the fifth level.

Sweden's terror threat has stood at Level 3 since 2010, with the exception of a period in 2015 when it was temporarily raised to four.

What should I take into consideration if I'm in Sweden?

Swedish police advise that you be aware of what's going on around you, with a press spokesperson telling Sveriges Radio that visitors to Stockholm's Kulturfestival this week should "perhaps take out their headphones", adding that the police encourages visitors to employ a "normal level of attentiveness" when visiting the festival.

In a video from 2018, the police recommend that, in general, you should make a habit of locating emergency exits when in crowded areas, and that you should be prepared for the unlikely event that you might be affected by a terror attack.

This includes, for example, putting your phone on silent if something happens, avoiding any unnecessary calls to people who may be present in the danger zone, and calling the emergency services on 112 if you witness an attack, providing as much information as possible.

You should also not be afraid of reporting anything you see which you think is suspicious. In an emergency situation you can call 112, and if the situation is less pressing you can call the police's tips line on 114 14, stating "tips" when prompted.

You can also report suspicious activity to the security services on 010-568 70 00. Again, in an emergency situation, or if you believe an attack is imminent, call 112.