Zelensky visits Sweden for talks with government and royal family
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a visit to Sweden on Saturday, saying he had arrived in the country for talks with the government, political parties and the Swedish royal family.
The visit comes almost a year and a half after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as Stockholm is set on joining Nato.
"Olena and I arrived in Sweden," Zelensky said on social media, referring to his wife.
He said he will hold talks focused on "partnership, defence cooperation, EU integration, and common Euro-Atlantic security."
"I thank all Swedes who support Ukraine," he added.
Shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden broke with its doctrine of not delivering weapons to countries at war, pledging thousands of AT4 anti-tank weapons to Kiev.
Last month, Turkey dropped its former opposition to Sweden entering Nato, greenlighting Stockholm's membership bid. However, it's still unclear exactly when Turkey's parliament will ultimately ratify Sweden's Nato membership.
Moscow has said that Sweden joining Nato would threaten Russia's security, with the Kremlin hinting at possible countermeasures in July.
