Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Body found in search for missing 17-year-old in western Sweden

A body has been found after a 17-year-old girl, referred to as Maja in Swedish media, last week went missing in Mark municipality south-east of Gothenburg. She was last seen at 2.30pm on Thursday.

"The person we've found is formally not yet identified, but everything indicates it's the person we've been looking for," police press spokesperson Stefan Gustafsson told Swedish news agency TT.

One person is being held on suspicion of murder.

As is often the case in the early stages of police investigations in Sweden, details about the suspect were scarce early on Tuesday, including where he or she was arrested and whether the body was found at the likely scene of the crime.

Swedish vocabulary: to find – att hitta

SAS sued over Covid test slip-up

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is being sued for breaking Danish rules during the Covid pandemic.

The prosecutor is demanding SAS pay 913,500 Danish kroner (almost 1.4 million Swedish kronor) for having flown 63 passengers without valid Covid tests to Copenhagen Airport – which is also the main airport used for flying to southern Sweden – in spring 2021.

Camilla Nørlev argues that the airline is a professional actor who "should be expected to have this under control".

SAS's lawyer meanwhile claims that there are "a number of strong legal reasons" to clear the airline.

Swedish vocabulary: an airline – ett flygbolag

Police chase mysterious drones in southern Sweden

A drone was spotted flying above the police station in Ystad, southern Sweden, on Sunday, reports regional newspaper Ystads Allehanda.

The police officers who saw the drone attempted to take up the chase, but lost sight of the flying object.

On the same evening, a drone was spotted by a member of the public at a military airfield outside of Sjöbo about 30 kilometres away.

It is not permitted to take pictures of either the police station or the airfield.

The incidents follow a series of other drone observations in large parts of the southern Skåne region in the past few weeks.

Swedish vocabulary: a drone – en drönare

Swedish gang criminal reportedly killed in shooting in Turkey

Two Swedish gang criminals were reportedly shot in Turkey, according to Swedish and Turkish media.

One of the men is said to have been killed in the shooting and the other injured, reports Swedish public broadcaster SVT. Turkish media report that three suspects fled the scene of the shooting, a café in Sariyer north of Istanbul on Sunday evening, and a gun was found nearby.

The suspects are also described as Swedish citizens.

The Swedish foreign ministry had by Tuesday morning not yet confirmed reports that Swedes are involved.

According to media reports, both of the men are closely connected to Ismail Abdo, who fell out with Foxtrot gang leader Rawa Majid last year, sparking a wave of deadly shootings in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: shot – skjuten

Tax returns open in Sweden

Tax declarations opened in Sweden on March 19th, with taxpayers now able to log in to the Tax Agency's website to submit their tax return.

The paper declaration will be sent out between March 15th and April 15th.

April 3rd is the deadline to submit your declaration online in order to receive a tax refund in April.

If no changes need to be made, people submitting it online by this date will receive any refund between April 9th and 12th – but before you hit submit without making any changes, it may be worth checking if you can save some money by making one of a series of common deductions.

Swedish vocabulary: tax – skatt