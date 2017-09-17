Nazis march through central Gothenburg

According to the police, around 50 people participated in the march through central Gothenburg, many of them waving Nordic Resistance Movement (Nordiska motståndsrörelsen, NMR) flags.
Media reports indicate that a minor fight broke out between a counter demonstrator and some of the march participants, but police quickly intervened and calmed the situation.
“We have not made any arrests,” police spokesperson Jenny Widén said.
The demonstration was first reported to the police at 12.30pm. Some two hours later, the crowds had dispersed.
The extremist NMR group has announced plans to stage a march near a synagogue in Gothenburg on the holy Jewish holiday Yom Kippur. Sweden's main organization for Jews is appealing the police decision to allow the September 30th demonstration to go on as planned.
NRM has made a number of headlines in Sweden in recent months. In early July, it disrupted Sweden’s Almedalen political forum a week after organisers decided to allow them to participate in the event.
A few week later, a man wearing a t-shirt that read "Revolution: Support the Nordic Resistance Movement" walked on to the court during the Swedish Open tennis match between David Ferrer and Fernando Verdasco, yelled Nazi slogans and raised his arm in a Nazi-like salute.
On that same day, scuffles broke out in Oskarshamn after NMR began handing out flyers in the centre of the town.
The NMR, set up in 1997, promotes an openly racist and anti-Semitic doctrine, and its growing popularity in Sweden has caused concern in neighbouring Norway.