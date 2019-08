Police were called out at around 1.30am on Wednesday after witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunshots. A car was also reported as leaving the area in connection with the shooting.

A woman was found injured on the scene and was taken to hospital by ambulance. But at 7.19am police said she had died from her injuries. No further information was immediately available.

The suspected crime scene was cordoned off for a forensic investigation, and police were set to spend the morning knocking on doors in the area to collect witness statements and more information.

No arrests had been made by 9am.