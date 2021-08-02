TELL US: Have you recently been reunited with someone after pandemic separation?

If you live in Sweden and have recently been reunited with a friend or family member, whether here in Sweden or abroad, we want to hear from you. What were the experiences of separation and reunion like?

Please let us know by filling out the survey below for an upcoming article. It should take around five minutes, and we will publish some of the responses in an upcoming article.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Surveys on The Local

We regularly survey our readers about topics that affect your lives directly, and use the results both to create articles and to understand which issues to focus our reporting on.

We will never pass the details you provide to us onto a third party, and we offer the chance to remain anonymous if you prefer. You can also always get in touch with us directly by emailing the editorial team at [email protected] if you have ideas or feedback for us.