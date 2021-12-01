IN BRIEF: How to get your Covid-19 vaccine pass in Sweden

I have a personnummer (personal number) and a valid digital ID

If you have a personnummer, were vaccinated in Sweden, have an approved digital ID (such as BankID) and your address is registered in the Swedish Population Register, you can log in to the website covidbevis.se with your digital ID and download your Covid pass.

You should wait seven days after you’ve had your second dose before applying for the pass.

I have a personnummer but no digital ID

If you have a personnummer but do not have a digital ID, but your address is registered in the Swedish Population Register and you were vaccinated in Sweden, then you can apply via post to the e-Health Agency using this form. Note that long waiting times are expected.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

I have a personnummer but don’t live in Sweden

If you have a personnummer and were vaccinated in Sweden, but do not have an address registered in the Swedish Population Register, you can apply via post to the e-Health Agency using this form. Note that long waiting times are expected.

I have a samordningsnummer (coordination number)

If you were vaccinated in Sweden and you have a samordningsnummer, you can apply via post using this form. Note that long waiting times are expected.

I have a reservnummer (reserve number)

Unfortunately you cannot yet get a Swedish Covid-19 vaccine pass, even if you were vaccinated in Sweden.

The Local has covered this issue in several articles and at the time of writing the latest news from the government is that Swedish authorities plan to have a new system in place by January 1st 2022 which will enable you to apply for a Swedish Covid-19 vaccine pass.

I got one dose abroad and one in Sweden

Your second dose may have been registered in Sweden as “dose 2 of 2”, meaning you will be able to prove double-vaccination status, but this depends on your region. There is currently no advice available for those who live in regions where this is not possible.

I got both doses in another EU country

You can’t get a Swedish vaccine pass, but you should be able to get a vaccine pass from the EU country in which you got vaccinated.

This pass will then be valid in Sweden.

I have a vaccine pass from a non-EU country that has joined the EU’s vaccine pass system

At the time of writing you cannot convert your pass to a Swedish one, but your foreign pass will be valid in Sweden.

This includes countries on this list. Note that the US-issued CDC card is not valid for admission to events, but is valid for travel to Sweden.

I have a vaccine pass from a non-EU country that hasn’t joined the EU’s vaccine pass system

Your vaccine pass is unfortunately not valid for admission to events in Sweden at the time of writing. The Health Ministry has confirmed to The Local that it hopes to resolve this issue, but that it is still looking into the “legal and technical possibilities for this”.

If you happen to be travelling to or through another EU country, you may be able to convert your vaccine pass there. Many European countries are further ahead than Sweden when it comes to offering people vaccinated outside of the union the so-called EU digital Covid certificate. In France, for instance, US visitors with a CDC certificate or Indians who got a Covishield vaccination back in India can go to the pharmacy to get an EU-issued QR code for free. This then lets them use that code anywhere in the EU, including at events in Sweden.

I don’t have a vaccine pass because I cannot get vaccinated

If you have a medical condition that means you cannot get vaccinated you are exempt from the rules to present a vaccine pass at events, but you do need to prove this with a doctor’s note.

I don’t have a vaccine pass because I don’t want to get vaccinated

Vaccination is not compulsory in Sweden, but you will not be able to attend public events that require a vaccine pass. Event organisers have the right to refuse entry. Vaccines are free in Sweden and help protect you and others from serious illness – you can read more here.

When are vaccine passes required for domestic use in Sweden?

A valid Covid-19 vaccine pass is required at indoor public events and public gatherings of over 100 people that don’t have any other infection control measures in place, such as social distancing or a limit on the maximum number of people allowed per group.

The pass needs to show that you are fully vaccinated. Under Swedish rules this means that you have had either one dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, or two doses of Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Spikevax (Moderna) or Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca), with the second dose administered at least two weeks previously.

Importantly, note that unlike the rules for crossing the border into Sweden, in the case of gaining entry to public events a negative test or proof of recovery cannot be used in place of a valid Covid-19 vaccine pass.

If you have problems accessing your Covid-19 vaccine pass, you should follow the instructions on the e-Health Agency’s website. Scroll down to “What do I do when I don’t see all my vaccine doses on my vaccine certificate?” in the frequently asked questions section.