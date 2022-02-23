Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 23 February 2022 08:32 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Photo: Paul Wennerholm/TT

More unemployed university graduates in Sweden

There are more unemployed university graduates in Sweden today than before the pandemic, writes unemployment insurance company Akademikernas A-kassa.

In January 2020, 26 percent of its members had been without a job for over a year – a figure that had increased to 36 percent by January 2022, according to its press release.

But there may be some light on the horizon. In the past year, the number of unemployed members has decreased: from 18,000 at the end of 2020 to 13,400 at the end of 2021.

Swedish vocabulary: university graduate – akademiker (note that this is a false friend of “an academic”, which in English refers to a person still involved in the university world)

Swedish PM criticised over language on Ukraine crisis

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has been criticised for not using the word “invasion” when denouncing Russia’s actions in Ukraine, although she called them a “clear violation of international law” and an “act of aggression”.

“If a foreign power moves its military into the territory of a sovereign state, of course it is an invasion,” conservative opposition leader Ulf Kristersson told the TT newswire.

Public international law professor Mark Klamberg explained to TT that the UN convention uses the word “aggression” and not “invasion”, but a resolution by the General Assembly mentions invasion as one of the definitions of an act of aggression.

Swedish vocabulary: international law – internationell rätt

Sweden battles disinformation campaign about Muslim children

Swedish authorities are warning against an ongoing global disinformation campaign which claims that social services routinely ‘kidnap’ Muslim children in an attempt to secularise them. But what’s the context behind the story and why has it gained traction?

Country by country: Where do Sweden’s newest foreign residents come from?

Immigration to Sweden increased year-on-year in 2021 for the first time since 2016, , according to fresh data by national number crunchers Statistics Sweden. In total, 90,631 people moved to Sweden last year, up 9.8 percent on 2020.

The largest group of immigrants, 11 percent, were Swedes returning to their country of birth.This was followed by people born in India. A total of 6,017 people born in India moved to Sweden last year, an increase of 48.2 percent on the previous year.

The next largest groups were from Syria (3,538 people born in Syria became registered as residents last year), closely followed by Germany (3,501) and Pakistan (3,240).

Swedish vocabulary: to return – att återvända

Swedish foodie secrets: How to find Sweden’s best semla

Semlor are traditional Swedish cardamom buns filled with whipped cream and almond paste. But what should you look for in a good semla, and what should you avoid?

We asked semla-lovers on Twitter and in Malmö foodie group Malmöfoodisar on Facebook to tell us what you should look for in the ideal semla – here’s what they said.

Swedish vocabulary: a bun – en bulle

