TOP TIPS: How to get a job at a restaurant in Sweden
For seasoned or aspiring cooks who’ve found a new life in Sweden, now might be the perfect time to join the Scandinavian culinary scene, argues Matthew Weaver, a writer and chef based in Malmö.
Published: 14 April 2022 09:13 CEST
A cook prepares a plate of food at the Stockholm Bangladeshi restaurant Muskot. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
Sweden is falling behind at attracting tech talent from abroad: experts
Sweden is home to a robust and established entrepreneurial ecosystem. However, experts and business leaders say more needs to be done to attract international talent and keep them here.
Published: 31 March 2022 14:11 CEST
