WORK PERMITS
INTERVIEW: Are Sweden’s liberals ready to fight for work permits?
Sweden's liberal work permit system is under assault from the Social Democrats, but Tove Hovemyr from the liberal Fores think tank is worried liberal right-wing parties have lost the appetite to fight back.
Published: 18 May 2022 10:53 CEST
Tove Hovemyr is public policy expert at the liberal think tank Fores. Photo: David Redebo
WORK PERMITS
INTERVIEW: ‘Work permit law is a turning point for talent deportations’
Ali Omumi, the Iranian engineer whose work permit struggles helped bring Sweden's talent deportations to attention, tells The Local how optimistic he is that Sweden's new work permit law will help solve the problem.
Published: 9 May 2022 17:02 CEST
