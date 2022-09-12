For members
SWEDEN ELECTS: Well, who exactly did Sweden elect? It’s not entirely clear
The Local's editor Emma Löfgren looks at how election night unfolded, and what happens next.
Published: 12 September 2022 01:32 CEST
Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
IN PICS: How the party leaders voted in the 2022 Swedish election
From Nooshi Dadgostar's early start to Ulf Kristersson's leisurely afternoon stroll, this is how Sweden's party leaders voted on Sunday.
Published: 11 September 2022 16:12 CEST
