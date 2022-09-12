Read news from:
Austria
SWEDEN ELECTS

SWEDEN ELECTS: Well, who exactly did Sweden elect? It’s not entirely clear

The Local's editor Emma Löfgren looks at how election night unfolded, and what happens next.

Published: 12 September 2022 01:32 CEST
Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Hej,

The left bloc and the right bloc were neck-and-neck in the preliminary results of Sweden’s election, published in the wee hours of Monday.

It was a strange night. When the exit polls first came in, and the districts began to count their votes, it initially appeared as though the left bloc would manage to cling on to government – but after the majority of districts had declared, the balance of power tilted in the right side’s favour.

At the time of writing, it looks like Sweden might possibly be heading for a change of government, with the right bloc (consisting of the Sweden Democrats, Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals) winning three seats more than the left (Social Democrats, Centre, Left and Greens).

I try to hedge my bets when writing this column though, because these results are preliminary only and it’s a narrow election. Votes from Swedish citizens abroad and any early voting ballots that didn’t make it to the polling stations in time for Election Day get counted on Wednesday.

In the last election, three seats changed between Election Day and the final count, with one flying back and forth between the Centre Party and the Sweden Democrats – often referred to by Swedish political pundits as mandatpingis, likening the seat allocation to a game of table tennis.

So don’t rejoice or grieve too much, at least not yet.

Even most of the party leaders were careful not to claim victory in their midnight speeches, warning that we need to wait another couple of days.

Despite their bloc leading, it looks like a disastrous election for the conservative Moderate Party, who have long been Sweden’s leader of the opposition. Not because they did much worse than in the 2018 election (they didn’t), but because they were overtaken by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrat party as the largest right-wing party.

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, on the other hand, bounded onto stage to chants of “sha-la-la-la-la” at his election party, exclaiming that their 20-something percent meant they were “a big party, for real”.

Even he was a tad cautious about claiming outright victory for the right bloc, but with only a few ten thousands of votes left to be counted, it’s going to be difficult for the left side to make up the difference.

So what happens now?

First, we need to wait for Sweden to finish counting the votes and allocate the seats in parliament. Then, the work to form the next government begins. The incumbent government doesn’t automatically get ousted, so first parliament will have to vote on whether or not to accept Magdalena Andersson (let’s assume based on the current results that they won’t).

If, or currently more likely, when, the prime minister is then forced out in that vote, the speaker of parliament will initiate talks with the party leaders to figure out who is best positioned to form a new government.

That could be the Sweden Democrats, as the biggest party of the right wing. But it could also be the Moderates, since their leader Ulf Kristersson enjoys the support of more right wing parties than Åkesson does.

In any case, the road ahead is unclear.

The other parties in the right bloc have previously said that although they want the support of the Sweden Democrats in parliament, they would rather not have them in government thanksverymuch.

But that was when the Moderates were still the largest right-wing party. With the Sweden Democrats now outperforming them, their negotiating power has grown considerably, but it may be too big an ask for the others.

Two of the questions that remain are: Will the Sweden Democrats accept not being part of a right-wing government despite being the largest right-wing party? Or will the other right-wing parties be able to stomach allowing the far-right into government for the first time in Sweden?

Both seem equally unlikely at the moment, but the only reward that may be sweet enough for the right-wing parties to accept significant concessions is the chance to oust the centre-left Social Democrats.

In the run-up to the election, The Local looked at how the Sweden Democrats could change life for foreigners in Sweden if they do get the influence they want. Here’s a link to our analysis.

On the left side, Andersson’s success will depend on how willing the Centre Party and the Left Party are to put aside their differences and work together. The two parties are united in their dislike of the Sweden Democrats, but they remain so far apart on other key issues such as the budget that any formal collaboration is unpalatable to both.

But again, let’s remember that the final result is not yet in. Votes from Swedes abroad tend to lean right, but it is not clear how many early voting ballots remain to be counted. It could still go either way.

The Local live blogged Election Night, and it’s worth a read to catch up on what happened. We’ve got plenty of interviews with experts and senior party representatives, and we’ll spend the coming days and weeks putting the election result in context for foreign residents in Sweden.

We’re also aiming to publish a special election episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast later today, so keep an eye out for the next episode to drop.

Thanks for following our election coverage and for reading this column.

Best wishes,

Emma Löfgren

Editor, The Local Sweden

Sweden Elects is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in the Swedish election race. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive the column as a newsletter in their email inbox each week. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

IN PICS: How the party leaders voted in the 2022 Swedish election

From Nooshi Dadgostar's early start to Ulf Kristersson's leisurely afternoon stroll, this is how Sweden's party leaders voted on Sunday.

Published: 11 September 2022 16:12 CEST
The first out of the party leaders was the Left Party’s leader, Nooshi Dadgostar, who was up at 7am to go and vote with her partner at the Blommenbergskolan school in Gröndal, south of Stockholm. 

Nooshi Dadgostar votes at 8am in Gröndal, south Stockholm. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Sweden’s Social Democratic Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, came next, voting at her local polling station at Skuruhallen in Nacka, a southeastern Stockholm suburb. 

“Where does the queue start?” she asked as she arrived to meet a crowd of reporters and photographers. 

After voting, she made a short statement reiterating her party’s openness to cooperating with all parties apart from the far-right Sweden Democrats.

“Right now, this is about the Swedish people having their say, then we need to take responsibility for the election result,” she said. “We Social Democrats have shown that we are able to cooperative and collaborate with different parties, even in complicated times.” 

Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, votes at her local polling station at Skuruhallen in Nacka. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Per Bolund, the co-leader of Sweden’s Green Party voted in Älvsjö, southern Stockholm, joking about his party’s poor polling performance since it left the ruling Social Democrat coalition. 

“It went very well indeed,” he said. “We’ve got at least one vote now, anyway.” 

The Moderate Party’s leader, Ulf Kristersson, voted at 1pm in the afternoon in the Stockholm commuter town of Strängnäs. 

He described the experience as “ceremonious, exciting, and important”. 

“If there are the right parliamentary conditions tonight, I’m going to put together a centre-right government, with centre-right parties who can cooperate well in the parliament,” he said. 

Asked if he was tired after the long, intense election campaign, he said he still felt energetic. “If you have the right food, your sleeping habits sorted out, and you get a bit of exercise, you can handle this,” he said. “I think it’s fun. There have been good debates, and I like meeting people and answering questions.” 

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson after voting at the Multeum centre in Strängnäs. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer /TT

He arrived to meet the media along with his wife Birgitta Ed, his three daughters and his dog, Winston. 

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson, with his wife Birgitta Ed, his three daughters Siri, Ellen and Signe and his dog Winston. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Johan Pehrson, leader of the Liberal Party, voted at the library in Stockholm’s upmarket Östermalm district. 

Liberal party leader John Pehrson votes at Östermalm library. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
 

The Sweden Democrats’ leader Jimmie Åkesson was the last of the party leaders to vote, arriving at Östermalm library when there was a long queue outside. 

“That means I’ll have to stand here for an hour, it’s as simple as that,” he said.
Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, Annie Lööf, leader of the Centre Party, and Märta Stenevi, co-leader of the Green Party, all voted in advance. 
 

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson votes at Östermalm library on election day. Photo: Tim Aro/TT

