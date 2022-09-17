Riksdag Speaker to begin talks to form Swedish government on Monday

On Monday, the Speaker of the Riksdag, Andreas Norlén, will begin one-on-one talks with the leaders of seven Riksdag parties to form a new government following Sweden’s historic election last week.
Following the talks, it is expected that Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson will be tasked with forming a new government. Kristersson has already announced that negotiations with the Christian Democrats, the Liberals and the Sweden Democrats are already underway.
But Kristersson has not yet given a clear indication of which parties he aims to include in a government, besides the Moderates and Christian Democrats.
Norlén will, starting on Monday morning, have individual conversations with the leaders of seven of the Riksdag’s eight parties. The Speaker spoke with outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson when she submitted her resignation on Thursday.
Norlén has not indicated a timetable for the order or duration of the talks.
The Speaker is planning a press conference at 2:30 p.m on Monday afternoon, where it is expected that he will announce that Kristersson has been tasked with trying to form a new government.
