POLITICS
KEY POINTS: Everything you need to know about Sweden’s new government
Which political heavyweights were given positions in the new government? How many ministers are there from each party? Which ministries has Ulf Kristersson scrapped?
Published: 18 October 2022 15:50 CEST
Sweden's new government. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
ENVIRONMENT
Sweden’s new government to abolish stand-alone Environment Ministry
Sweden's new government will abolish the country's environment ministry and instead place it under a newly formed Ministry for Climate and Business.
Published: 18 October 2022 13:36 CEST
