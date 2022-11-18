For members
RESIDENCE PERMITS
Boss of Sweden’s Migration Agency: ‘I’d be worried if I had permanent residency’
The Migration Agency's General Director, Mikael Ribbenvik, spoke on SVT on Thursday about the Sweden Democrat-backed government's new proposal to convert existing permanent residence permits to temporary permits.
Published: 18 November 2022 10:37 CET
File photo of Migration Agency general director Mikael Ribbenvik. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
For members
DEPORTATION
Why is Sweden’s 2021 migration law leading to ‘teen deportations’?
Children of foreigners working in Sweden who turn 18 before the Migration Agency makes a decision on their parents’ permanent residency are being forced to leave Sweden in the growing phenomenon of "teen deportations". Andreas Bråthe, partner at Ernst and Young, explained what is happening.
Published: 4 November 2022 13:07 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments