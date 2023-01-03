Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish startups hit hard by financial crisis, Swedish PM set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, possible travel restrictions on China, and the statistics are in from the first day of Sweden's wolf hunt. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.

Published: 3 January 2023 06:12 CET
Updated: 3 January 2023 07:14 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is set to discuss Sweden's EU presidency with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Swedish business boom takes a tumble amid financial crisis

The 2022 downturn hit Swedish startups hard. The number of businesses founded that year fell six percent compared to 2021, reports news agency TT, citing statistics from the Swedish Companies Registration Office compiled by software firm Visma Spcs.

In total, 71,140 new businesses were started in 2022, with northern region Norrbotten the only one seeing an increase (of 12 percent). On the Baltic Sea island of Gotland, the number of new businesses fell by 18 percent – the largest decrease in the country.

Swedish vocabulary: a business – ett företag

Swedish PM to meet Macron

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is set to travel to Paris on Tuesday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. According to a statement issued by the Swedish government the two leaders will discuss the Swedish EU presidency, which runs for the next six months. Here’s some of the issues they might talk about.

They are expected to hold a joint press conference at the Élysée Palace at 1pm.

Swedish vocabulary: a joint press conference – en gemensam pressträff

Sweden gets ready to restrict travel from China

Sweden is preparing to possibly introduce travel restriction on people coming to Sweden from China. This could for example include negative Covid-19 tests.

“The government has ordered the Public Health Agency to analyse the situation in China and the consequences for Sweden, as well as suggest measures, including possible entry restrictions,” Health Minister Jakob Forssmed said in a statement.

Sweden has already, as EU presidency holder, called a meeting of the Council’s crisis management mechanism IPCR for Wednesday to discuss a common EU policy on entry restrictions due to the rapid increase in new Covid cases in China.

Swedish vocabulary: a meeting – ett möte

Ten wolves shot on first day of Sweden’s cull

Sweden’s annual wolf hunt – the biggest yet according to TT, with authorities having given hunters permission to kill in total 75 wolves – got under way on Monday.

By 4pm, ten wolves had been killed, according to hunting magazine Svensk jakt.

The number of wolves in Sweden has grown since the end of the last millennium, with the current number (460 according to the last count) the highest since records began.

Swedish vocabulary: a wolf hunt – en vargjakt

New rules: Why you now need to register your cat in Sweden

From January 2nd, cat owners in Sweden must register their pets with the Swedish Board of Agriculture (Jordbruksverket), in order to make it easier to reunite missing pets with their owners. Here’s an article explaining the rules in further detail.

In order to register a cat with the Board of Agriculture, the animal must have an approved form of ID, such as a microchip or tattoo. Registration costs 40 kronor if carried out digitally and paying by Swish, or 100 kronor if owners opt to fill in a paper form instead or are not able to pay by Swish.

This payment fee is earmarked for upkeep and administration of the registry.

Swedish vocabulary: a cat – en katt

Busy road closed after crash

The E4 motorway between Uppsala and Stockholm was closed in northbound direction on Tuesday morning, after a pile-up involving four to five cars, according to local newspaper Upsala Nya Tidning. The road was expected to be closed between Rosersberg and Stora Wäsby until 9.30am on Tuesday.

Swedish vocabulary: a motorway – en motorväg

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Property prices down 17 percent, King marks jubilee with new portrait, Sweden calls for Covid travel restrictions and one killed in New Year's Eve celebrations. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.

Published: 2 January 2023 08:18 CET
Updated: 2 January 2023 09:54 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Property prices down 17 percent since last spring

The recent drop in property prices continued in December, with apartment prices falling 1.5 percent and house prices falling by 2.9 percent, new statistics show.

The price on properties in general dropped by 2.4 percent on average in December, which is a greater decrease than can be explained by usual seasonal patterns, according to statistics from SBAB bank and property site Booli.

Since hitting a peak last spring, prices for apartments and houses together have fallen by around 17 percent.

“Our prognosis has been that property prices will fall by around 20 percent in Sweden as a whole, solely due to the increase in interest rates,” head economist at SBAB, Robert Boije, said in a press statement.

“We’re definitely starting to reach those levels now.”

The biggest drop in house prices can be seen in the Greater Malmö area, with a 21.4 percent drop. Apartment prices have fallen most in northern Sweden, with a 17.2 percent decrease since the peak in spring.

In general, house prices have fallen more than apartment prices, which have fallen by 19 and 14 percent, respectively.

“So far, we’ve seen a greater drop in house prices than apartment prices, with the exception of northern Sweden where apartment prices have fallen slightly more than houses,” Boije explained.

“It’s possible that the high energy prices in the central and southern regions of the country have affected houses more than apartments.”

Swedish vocabulary: sedan i våras – since last spring

Sweden’s king marks 50 year jubilee with new portrait

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of King Carl XVI Gustaf’s coronation, who is Sweden’s longest-raining monarch. To mark the jubilee, a new portrait has been released of the King.

The photo is taken by photographer Thron Ullberg in the Rikssal at Stockholm Palace, where the King’s coronation took place in September 1973.

The King is pictured next to the so-called Silver Throne, a gift from Swedish statesman Magnus Gabriel De la Gardie to Sweden’s Queen Kristina upon her coronation in Stockholm Cathedral in 1650.

This month, jubilee celebrations will kick off with a dinner at Stockholm Palace, which representatives from each of Sweden’s counties has been invitied to. The King and Queen will also visit all of Sweden’s counties throughout the year.

Swedish vocabulary: längst regerande monark – longest-reigning monarch

Sweden calls for China Covid travel restrictions meeting in EU presidency

EU countries will meet next week to discuss a joint response to travellers from China amid concern over the country’s explosion of Covid cases, new EU presidency holder Sweden announced on Saturday.

“Sweden is seeking a common policy for the entire EU when it comes to the introduction of possible entry restrictions”, the Swedish government said in a statement.

Sweden, which took over the rotating EU presidency on January 1st, said it had called a meeting of the Council’s crisis management mechanism IPCR for Wednesday.

“It is important that we quickly get the necessary measures in place”, it said.

The government recently decided to give the Public Health Agency the task of evaluating how the infection situation in China may affect Sweden and what measures may be relevant.

Swedish vocabulary: restriktioner – restrictions

One person killed, others injured during Swedish New Year’s Eve celebrations

A man was fatally shot and others injured on New Year’s Eve in Stockholm. In other parts of the country, rockets were fired at people and their homes, according to Swedish police.

A man in his 20s died and several others were injured in a shooting in Vällingby, Stockholm at 7pm on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve rockets were fired during the shooting to create confusion, according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Police have confirmed that two more people were shot, but their injuries are minor. No one has yet been arrested.

In other parts of Sweden, people as well as homes and cars were hit by New Year’s Eve rockets.

In Skåne, several people, apartment and cars were fired with rockets. A man was beaten in Burlöv during the evening after telling people to stop shooting rockets.

“We have had some problems with young people setting off fireworks, but nothing serious and we have no injuries. In Trollhättan, there was a bit of a fight after checking a car, which we are now investigating”, Göran Carlbom, on-duty commander of West region police said.

Swedish vocabulary: nyårsafton – New Year’s Eve

SHOW COMMENTS