Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish business boom takes a tumble amid financial crisis

The 2022 downturn hit Swedish startups hard. The number of businesses founded that year fell six percent compared to 2021, reports news agency TT, citing statistics from the Swedish Companies Registration Office compiled by software firm Visma Spcs.

In total, 71,140 new businesses were started in 2022, with northern region Norrbotten the only one seeing an increase (of 12 percent). On the Baltic Sea island of Gotland, the number of new businesses fell by 18 percent – the largest decrease in the country.

Swedish vocabulary: a business – ett företag

Swedish PM to meet Macron

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is set to travel to Paris on Tuesday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. According to a statement issued by the Swedish government the two leaders will discuss the Swedish EU presidency, which runs for the next six months. Here’s some of the issues they might talk about.

They are expected to hold a joint press conference at the Élysée Palace at 1pm.

Swedish vocabulary: a joint press conference – en gemensam pressträff

Sweden gets ready to restrict travel from China

Sweden is preparing to possibly introduce travel restriction on people coming to Sweden from China. This could for example include negative Covid-19 tests.

“The government has ordered the Public Health Agency to analyse the situation in China and the consequences for Sweden, as well as suggest measures, including possible entry restrictions,” Health Minister Jakob Forssmed said in a statement.

Sweden has already, as EU presidency holder, called a meeting of the Council’s crisis management mechanism IPCR for Wednesday to discuss a common EU policy on entry restrictions due to the rapid increase in new Covid cases in China.

Swedish vocabulary: a meeting – ett möte

Ten wolves shot on first day of Sweden’s cull

Sweden’s annual wolf hunt – the biggest yet according to TT, with authorities having given hunters permission to kill in total 75 wolves – got under way on Monday.

By 4pm, ten wolves had been killed, according to hunting magazine Svensk jakt.

The number of wolves in Sweden has grown since the end of the last millennium, with the current number (460 according to the last count) the highest since records began.

Swedish vocabulary: a wolf hunt – en vargjakt

New rules: Why you now need to register your cat in Sweden

From January 2nd, cat owners in Sweden must register their pets with the Swedish Board of Agriculture (Jordbruksverket), in order to make it easier to reunite missing pets with their owners. Here’s an article explaining the rules in further detail.

In order to register a cat with the Board of Agriculture, the animal must have an approved form of ID, such as a microchip or tattoo. Registration costs 40 kronor if carried out digitally and paying by Swish, or 100 kronor if owners opt to fill in a paper form instead or are not able to pay by Swish.

This payment fee is earmarked for upkeep and administration of the registry.

Swedish vocabulary: a cat – en katt

Busy road closed after crash

The E4 motorway between Uppsala and Stockholm was closed in northbound direction on Tuesday morning, after a pile-up involving four to five cars, according to local newspaper Upsala Nya Tidning. The road was expected to be closed between Rosersberg and Stora Wäsby until 9.30am on Tuesday.

Swedish vocabulary: a motorway – en motorväg