Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swedish startups hit hard by financial crisis, Swedish PM set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, possible travel restrictions on China, and the statistics are in from the first day of Sweden's wolf hunt. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
Published: 3 January 2023 06:12 CET
Updated: 3 January 2023 07:14 CET
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is set to discuss Sweden's EU presidency with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Property prices down 17 percent, King marks jubilee with new portrait, Sweden calls for Covid travel restrictions and one killed in New Year's Eve celebrations. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.
Published: 2 January 2023 08:18 CET
Updated: 2 January 2023 09:54 CET
