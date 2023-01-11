Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swedish PM hits out at Russia ‘disinformation’ over nuclear weapons

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the Folk och försvar defence conference on Sunday that placing nuclear weapons on Swedish soil in peace time was not on the table. But several Russian media wrongly reported that he had said the opposite, that it would allow nuclear weapons in peace time, reports Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

RBC has since corrected its article, with a note saying the text has been “modified due to a translation error”, but TT reported late on Tuesday evening that the wrong information at least at the time remained on Lenta, Gazeta and News.ru.

Kristersson, leader of the right-wing Moderates, took to Facebook to slam the reports:

“Sweden, our neighbouring countries and the rest of Europe are threatened by Russia’s hybrid warfare – and Russian disinformation – at the same time as Russia is waging a full-scale invasion war against Ukraine. The other day, Säpo [the Swedish security services] warned of more and more Russian espionage in Sweden. Now, the Russian media are spreading pure disinformation about what I said in my speech in Sälen.”

Swedish vocabulary: nuclear weapons – kärnvapen

How much will you get paid back on your electricity?

Owners of a detached home in southern Sweden would get another 5,000-6,000 kronor paid out if the government’s plan to hand out another batch of electricity subsidies goes ahead, according to calculations made by electricity company Godel on behalf of the TT newswire. The first subsidy package will give them around 16,000 kronor.

If you own a house in Norrland, northern Sweden, you could get around 3,800 kronor back. Norrland house owners would be eligible for the second round of payouts, but not for the first round.

Swedish vocabulary: a house owner – en villaägare/husägare

How long after death is a Swedish funeral?

Sweden has the world’s longest waiting period between death and burial, according to funeral services directory SBF. It increased slightly last year to 24.9 days on average.

Ten years ago the law was changed to in fact make the permitted waiting time shorter, from two months between death and cremation or burial to one month. But in practice the actual time people take to plan the funeral after a death has increased.

The data are based on 5,633 funerals in October and November 2022, writes SBF.

Swedish vocabulary: a funeral – en begravning

Swedish cat owners rush to get their pets registered

Around 140,000 cats have been registered since it became mandatory to report your cat to the Swedish Board of Agriculture at the turn of the year, to make it easier to reunite missing pets with their owners, reports public radio broadcaster P4 Blekinge.

In order to register a cat with the Board of Agriculture, the animal must have an approved form of ID, such as a microchip or tattoo. Registration costs 40 kronor if carried out digitally and paying by Sweden’s mobile payment application Swish, or 100 kronor if owners opt to fill in a paper form instead or are not able to pay by Swish.

Owners who forget to register their pets don’t currently risk punishment or a fine.

Swedish vocabulary: a cat – en katt