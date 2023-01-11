For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Swedish PM hits out at Russia 'disinformation' over nuclear weapons, new calculations show how much you'll get back on your electricity bill, don't forget to register your cat, and how long do Swedes wait to bury their loved ones? Here's Sweden's news on Wednesday.
Published: 11 January 2023 06:39 CET
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Just behind him is Defence Minister Pål Jonson. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/SvD/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments