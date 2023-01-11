Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swedish PM hits out at Russia 'disinformation' over nuclear weapons, new calculations show how much you'll get back on your electricity bill, don't forget to register your cat, and how long do Swedes wait to bury their loved ones? Here's Sweden's news on Wednesday.

Published: 11 January 2023 06:39 CET
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Just behind him is Defence Minister Pål Jonson. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/SvD/TT

Swedish PM hits out at Russia ‘disinformation’ over nuclear weapons

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the Folk och försvar defence conference on Sunday that placing nuclear weapons on Swedish soil in peace time was not on the table. But several Russian media wrongly reported that he had said the opposite, that it would allow nuclear weapons in peace time, reports Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

RBC has since corrected its article, with a note saying the text has been “modified due to a translation error”, but TT reported late on Tuesday evening that the wrong information at least at the time remained on Lenta, Gazeta and News.ru.

Kristersson, leader of the right-wing Moderates, took to Facebook to slam the reports:

“Sweden, our neighbouring countries and the rest of Europe are threatened by Russia’s hybrid warfare – and Russian disinformation – at the same time as Russia is waging a full-scale invasion war against Ukraine. The other day, Säpo [the Swedish security services] warned of more and more Russian espionage in Sweden. Now, the Russian media are spreading pure disinformation about what I said in my speech in Sälen.”

Swedish vocabulary: nuclear weapons – kärnvapen

How much will you get paid back on your electricity?

Owners of a detached home in southern Sweden would get another 5,000-6,000 kronor paid out if the government’s plan to hand out another batch of electricity subsidies goes ahead, according to calculations made by electricity company Godel on behalf of the TT newswire. The first subsidy package will give them around 16,000 kronor.

If you own a house in Norrland, northern Sweden, you could get around 3,800 kronor back. Norrland house owners would be eligible for the second round of payouts, but not for the first round.

Swedish vocabulary: a house owner – en villaägare/husägare

How long after death is a Swedish funeral?

Sweden has the world’s longest waiting period between death and burial, according to funeral services directory SBF. It increased slightly last year to 24.9 days on average.

Ten years ago the law was changed to in fact make the permitted waiting time shorter, from two months between death and cremation or burial to one month. But in practice the actual time people take to plan the funeral after a death has increased.

The data are based on 5,633 funerals in October and November 2022, writes SBF.

Swedish vocabulary: a funeral – en begravning

Swedish cat owners rush to get their pets registered

Around 140,000 cats have been registered since it became mandatory to report your cat to the Swedish Board of Agriculture at the turn of the year, to make it easier to reunite missing pets with their owners, reports public radio broadcaster P4 Blekinge.

In order to register a cat with the Board of Agriculture, the animal must have an approved form of ID, such as a microchip or tattoo. Registration costs 40 kronor if carried out digitally and paying by Sweden’s mobile payment application Swish, or 100 kronor if owners opt to fill in a paper form instead or are not able to pay by Swish.

Owners who forget to register their pets don’t currently risk punishment or a fine.

Swedish vocabulary: a cat – en katt

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New electricity subsidy, defence talks with the US, civil conscription and could Sweden's parental leave protect your mental health? Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.

Published: 10 January 2023 06:53 CET
New electricity subsidy for all of Sweden

The government has proposed a new electricity subsidy for the entire country, which will be based on the months of November-December and paid out “at some point in spring”, according to Christian Democrat Energy Minister Ebba Busch.

An initial batch of subsidies (a total of 17 billion kronor for households and 30 billion kronor for businesses) will be paid out in February, but only to households in southern Sweden where electricity is the most expensive.

The new batch announced on Monday will be available to households in all of Sweden, including the northern Norrland region.

It is not yet clear how much will be paid out the second time around.

The subsidy scheme has been criticised because it will be kept confidential how much people receive, and some experts have said it could also lead to higher prices.

Swedish vocabulary: electricity subsidy – elstöd

Sweden moves to reactivate civil conscription

The government wants to activate civil conscription for part-time firefighters as part of a bid to reintroduce civil conscription – civilians’ duty to serve in the case of war or crisis.

The Civil Contingencies Agency has been ordered to identify people who are trained in providing emergency services – mainly part-time firefighters – but don’t currently work in the field. This could include 1,500-2,000 people, reports the TT news agency.

They would be asked to volunteer for a role within the civil defence, but if there’s not enough interest MSB said that “the meaning of ‘duty’ could have to be strengthened”.

Swedish vocabulary: duty – plikt

Parental leave protects against mental ill health

A group of researchers at Stockholm University and the Karolinska Institute have found, after looking at 45 international studies, that parental leave could protect against illnesses such as depression, anxiety, burnout and the need for psychiatric care.

For mothers, it leaves a long-lasting effect, but for fathers the effect is short-term.

The researchers looked at 14 high-income countries, including Sweden, that offer some kind of parental leave. Sweden’s parental leave includes 390 paid days based on your income and another 90 days paid out at a lower level of 180 kronor per day.

They said that more research was needed to get conclusive evidence.

Swedish vocabulary: parental leave – föräldraledighet

Sweden launches defence talks with US as Turkey continues to block Nato membership

Sweden is negotiating a new defence deal with the United States while the process of ratifying its Nato application drags on, reports the AFP news agency.

Sweden’s defence ministry said that the two nations were negotiating a deal for “even closer cooperation with the United States both bilaterally and within the framework of Nato”.

Exactly what the so-called Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) will cover is being negotiated “but it makes it easier for American troops to operate in Sweden,” Defence Minister Pål Jonson said in a written statement to AFP.

Swedish vocabulary: defence ministry – försvarsdepartement

