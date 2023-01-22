Read news from:
LIVING IN SWEDEN

Food, winter survival tips and life hacks: Essential articles for life in Sweden

The difference between sambo and marriage, food mistakes you should avoid and essential insurance you should sign up for: Here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 22 January 2023 09:20 CET
A lonely snowman doing his best to survive the Swedish winter. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

In Sweden, there are several different classifications of relationships, which each give the partners a different legal status and rights. Here’s what you need to know about what it means to be a sambo in Sweden.

Moving to Sweden can be a culture shock, no matter where you come from, whether it’s the cold winters, the hatred of small talk or bureaucracy. However, you might not have expected a culture shock in your local supermarket. This article will lead you through the Swedish food mistakes you only make once.

When moving to Sweden, a lot of the paperwork is mercifully simpler than in many places – at least once you arrive. But one crucial insurance can be easily missed, and can end up costing a lot if you fail to apply.

Sweden can be a cold and unforgiving place, with strange rules and customs. For newbies there can be some surprising culture shocks, so here are some tips to make your life in Sweden a little easier.

It’s a good year for employees in Sweden, with many of the country’s “red days” falling during the week. The Local breaks down what they are and when they take place.

What do I do and who am I when nature goes to rest? The Local’s contributor Anne Grietje Franssen writes about life in the Gothenburg archipelago this time of the year, when the Swedish winter makes it feel like there’s no end in sight.

LIVING IN SWEDEN

Housing, citizenship and parental leave: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Sweden's housing queue, podcasts to learn Swedish, residence permit extension rights, citizenship for kids, how to use parental leave and what happens if you don't pay a bill... here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 25 December 2022 09:53 CET
Sweden’s housing queues for reasonably-priced rental housing are infamous for their length, with it taking years or even decades to be offered an apartment in the most popular areas of the country. Here’s our guide on how Sweden’s housing queues work and whether you should bother joining.

You may already be an avid listener of The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast, but one thing we do not do on our podcast is teach you Swedish. However, we do have a list of our best tips for Swedish podcasts you can use to brush up on your svenska. Here it is.

This article has been one of our most popular throughout the year, so there are clearly a lot of you who have been affected by it. Are you waiting for your residence permit to be extended, and not sure if you can leave the country or not? Here’s what the Migration Agency told us.

In some countries, citizenship is granted to every child upon birth in the country. Does this apply to Sweden? Find out below.

On the topic of children, Sweden has famously generous parental leave for both parents. Here’s a guide on how you can make sure to use it all up before it expires.

Finally, have you ever wondered what happens if you don’t pay a bill in Sweden? Here’s the answer.

