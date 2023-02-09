For members
WORK PERMITS
Sweden ‘will consider’ travel visas for work permit holders: migration minister interview
Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard told The Local that she "will consider" travel visas for non-EU work permit renewal applicants who are currently unable to leave Sweden while their permits are processed.
Published: 9 February 2023 13:58 CET
A possible travel visa could enable many work permit applicants to make long-awaited trips home. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments