IMMIGRATION

What’s the latest on Sweden’s planned salary threshold for work permits?

The Swedish government is still planning to introduce a salary threshold for work permits, Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard told The Local. But when? And how much? Here's what we know so far.

Published: 9 February 2023 08:26 CET
Swedish media report that the coalition parties can't agree on whether to make exceptions for certain jobs, such as assistant nurses. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

What’s the background?

In November parliament passed a bill put forward by the former Social Democrat-led government to raise the required salary that non-EU citizens have to earn to qualify for a work permit.

It stated that the new threshold would be introduced by a date to be decided by the government – which as of September 2022 is a new, right-wing government.

The exact figure hasn’t been set, but the government and its far-right Sweden Democrat partners have previously, in the Tidö coalition agreement after the September election, proposed setting it at the median Swedish salary, which is 33,000 kronor a month.

What now?

Not much has been announced since November, and Swedish media have been pressing the government for answers on when it is going to introduce the new salary threshold.

The Local did the same when we recently met Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard for a sit-down interview in Malmö. She said she could not give us an exact date, but that the coalition parties were in the process of working on the final piece of legislation.

“We are really working this through thoroughly in order to have a well functioning system and we will also give organisations and other authorities the possibility to have their say before it goes into legislation,” said Malmer Stenergard.

Swedish media report that the sticking point at the moment is that the government parties (Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals) and the Sweden Democrats can’t agree on whether or not to make exceptions for certain work permit applicants.

Critics of the salary threshold have argued that 33,000 kronor would effectively keep out a lot of highly qualified workers whose skills Sweden needs.

Liberal leader Johan Pehrson told Swedish news agency TT that he had been speaking with business and public sector leaders who were worried that the salary threshold would lead to a skills shortage, for example a shortage of assistant nurses.

“To manage the green transition in northern Sweden, we don’t just need people who make batteries, work in the mines or in the forest,” said Pehrson.

He did not want to say exactly what the exceptions should look like, but said they could potentially apply to “protected professional titles or niche sectors”.

But the Sweden Democrats are understood to be against exceptions.

“SD wants to throttle immigration at any cost,” an unnamed source told business site Dagens Industri, adding that the ongoing negotiations are “very tough”.

The Local’s interview with Maria Malmer Stenergard, discussing topics including salary threshold for work permits, waiting times at the Migration Agency, and exit visas for those waiting for a permit renewal will feature in the next episode of The Local’s podcast, Sweden in Focus, out this Saturday.

IMMIGRATION

EU nations demand tougher borders to prevent ‘migration crisis’

Eight EU nations called on Brussels to significantly toughen the bloc's borders to "prevent another large-scale migration crisis," according to a letter seen by AFP ahead of a key summit.

Published: 7 February 2023 15:08 CET
The overall tone on migration has hardened in Europe since 2015-2016, when it took in over a million asylum-seekers, most of them Syrians fleeing the war in their country.

Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Slovakia sent the letter dated Monday to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.

They said it was “high time” for a “comprehensive European… approach for all relevant migratory routes” to tackle irregular migration.

The letter called for “additional financial support” within the existing budget to enhance “relevant operational and technical measures for effective border control”.

It also urged “significantly increasing swift returns of third country nationals” and concluding new partnerships and safe third country arrangements.   

Some member states are facing “levels of arrivals and applications equivalent to, or higher than, those seen during the migration crisis in 2015 and 2016,” the letter added.

At the end of January, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said she was confident that asylum reform — under discussion since September 2020 — would be adopted before the European elections in 2024.

The EU has earmarked six billion euros to protect its borders for the 2021-2027 period.

Several countries, including Austria, have called for EU funding to strengthen fences along the bloc’s external borders to reduce the flow of asylum-seekers.

But the commission has so far been reluctant, saying that “building walls and barbed wire” is not the right solution.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said last month that member states could sign up to a pilot scheme over the first half of this year to speed up screening and asylum procedures for eligible migrants — and “immediate return” for those not deemed to qualify.

Von der Leyen said she wanted the EU to draw up a list of “safe countries of origin”, and for the bloc to strengthen border monitoring on the Mediterranean and Western Balkans routes migrants use to get to Europe.

