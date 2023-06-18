Job tips and residency vs citizenship: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

When you buy an apartment in Sweden, you're usually actually buying into a housing association (bostadsrättsförening), and it's crucial to understand the state of their finances to make sure your investment is secure.

Sweden has a shortage of teachers, making it an attractive option for education professionals looking to move overseas. But it's one of Sweden's regulated jobs, meaning extra hurdles and red tape for job-seekers. Here's what you need to know about finding work as a teacher in Sweden.

Articles in international media suggest that Sweden has become the first country in the world to recognise sex as an official sport, with the country supposedly hosting the European Sex Championships in June. How true are these reports?

Personal networks account for a lot of career opportunities in Sweden, which makes the job-hunt a daunting task for foreigners even in non-pandemic times. But with the right CV and cover letter, you can impress hiring managers in Sweden – here's how.

If you've spent time in Swedish rural towns, you may have come across groups of teenagers driving small cut-off cars with a max speed of 30km/h and an orange warning triangle on the back. What are they and why do they exist?

Once you've lived in Sweden for a certain amount of time, you'll become eligible for permanent residence and, in many cases, Swedish citizenship. Either status grants you more security to stay in Sweden long-term, but there are some important differences between the two. Here are the key factors to be aware of, in The Local's guide.