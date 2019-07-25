Eight tasty Swedish recipes to try this summer

Swedish West Coast Salad

In true Swedish fish-loving fashion this recipe consists of muscles, shrimp and a crayfish of your choosing. A typical appetizer found on the west coast of Sweden, this simple dish is easy to make and delicious.

Nothing says Swedish cooking like three different types of fish. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Goat Cheese Salad with Cranberries

The creamy goat cheese and sweetness of the berries make a great combination for this salad which works as an appetizer for a dinner party or barbecue

Goat cheese is an ease find in Sweden. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Blackberry and Elderflower Cocktail

A refreshing cocktail, mixing two favourite summer ingredients. No need to be a master mixologist, the recipe is simple to follow and works on both the alcoholic and alcohol-free version.

The perfect cocktail for a summer's evening. Photo: Matthew Mead/TT

Strawberry Cordial

This refreshing is great to make during anytime of the year, but really compliments a summertime meal, especially if you can get Swedish strawberries.

A platter of refreshing strawberry cordials. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Crayfish Pasta

This creamy and light dish is the perfect amount of crayfish so that even people who think they don't like the classic summer delicacy should be pleased. It's great for any kind of setting, whether it be an intimate dinner for two or an outdoor party.

Photo: Carolina Romare/imagebank.sweden.se

Baked Brill

Summer time in Sweden means fish, fish and more fish and this light baked brill makes a nice main course for any occasion, served with steamed asparagus on the side and fresh potatoes.

You can always expect a boat-load of fish during Swedish summers. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Rhubarb Crumble

A new twist on an old classic, this rhubarb crumble is paired with the unusual flavours of orange and ginger. Add in some nuts to add a little crunch to the mix.

Perfect for any sweet tooth. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Strawberry and Elderflower Parfait

This dessert is perfect for lazy afternoons or an after dinner treat, combining two popular ingredients: fresh strawberries and elderflower.

Perfect for lazy afternoons in the summer heat or an after dinner treat. Photo: Jurek Holzer/TT