How to get a Swedish provisional passport in time for the summer hols
It's proving almost impossible for many to get hold of Swedish passports in time for their summer holidays. Here's the information you need on renewing a passport, or failing that, getting a provisional one.
Published: 13 June 2022 13:36 CEST
A pink provisional Swedish passport next to an ordinary Swedish passport. Photo: Pontus Lundahl / TT
How passengers across Europe face a summer of travel chaos at airports
Staff shortages, IT glitches, long queues and strike action - there have been chaotic scenes at airports around Europe already. With the summer holidays ahead here's the forecast for summer travel in the 9 countries covered by The Local.
Published: 13 June 2022 13:13 CEST
