Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

INTERVIEW: Sweden has been ruled for four years on ‘essentially the Centre Party’s programme’

In The Local's fourth pre-election party leader interview, the Centre Party's deputy leader Martin Ådahl celebrates his party's achievements over the past four years, rues the populist drift of the Moderates, and warns that the Social Democrats' work permit plan risks being a business catastrophe.

Published: 20 July 2022 11:30 CEST
INTERVIEW: Sweden has been ruled for four years on 'essentially the Centre Party's programme'
Martin Ådahl at the start of Centre Party leader Annie Lööf’s speech at the Almedalen political festival. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

It’s hard to imagine that Martin Ådahl is relaxing with his family at a summer house on the holiday peninsular of Kullaberg in Skåne. Within seconds of getting on the phone, the Centre Party’s deputy leader is churning out ideas and analyses.

So far in our party leader interviews, we’ve insisted on interviewing the actual party leader, but Ådahl, who founded Fores, Sweden’s green-liberal think tank before becoming an MP, is such an important generator of policy for his party that we made an exception.

Ådahl starts by running off what his party achieved in the January agreement it, together with the Liberal Party, struck with the Social Democrats to allow Stefan Löfven to take power again as Prime Minister.

“I think it was absolutely a godsend that the Social Democrats got a new programme for their second mandate that was essentially the Centre Party’s programme — even if not enough was done,” he says.

READ OUR PARTY LEADER INTERVIEWS HERE: 

Ådahl names four strands of Centre Party wins. First, “the major reform of the labour market”, which he claims gave “both more flexibility but also much larger scope for retraining which is really necessary”. Second, the fact that “taxes, particularly on work and on hiring, have gone down”. This, he said, had been “very helpful during the pandemic, but also afterwards, to recover the labour market.”

Third comes reforms that benefit rural communities — the Centre Party’s base when it began as an agricultural party.

And it’s a little unclear which is the fourth. Ådahl mentions the party’s role in shifting green subsidies from “general small scale, and not very effective government programmes” to “those big industrial programmes that are now making real headway in reducing emissions in steel and mining.”

But he also mentions its successes in watering down the government’s new immigration and work permit bills, perhaps their most important achievement for readers of The Local. 

“It could have gone in an extremely restrictive and counterproductive direction,” he says of the immigration bill passed in 2021 and the work permit bill passed this April.

“But in the end, it allowed for the reunification of families, and also allowed for keeping humanitarian grounds for refugee status, and importantly, it did not at this point in time, totally and absolutely restrict labour migration, which was also on the cards because there was a majority for this in parliament.”

The way Ådahl tells it, the Centre Party more or less single-handedly blocked a Social Democrat proposal to bring back Labour Market Testing, the old restrictive rule for work permits, in the reforms which passed in April, and came into force this month.

“There were proposals on the table to very heavily restrict labour migration,” he says. “The Social Democrats wanted to have a kind of a board, as was done historically, that would approve migration from certain sectors, and the Moderates put forward a limit on what income you could have, and so on.”

Labour Market Testing, or a Labour Board system, as Ådahl calls it, was “an absolute catastrophe” in Sweden when last operated in the 1990s and early 2000s, he says. 

“When it was in place, it strangled many central competencies for Swedish business, especially in technical areas. It was extremely restrictive, and even a sort of guild-based kind of testing.”

Businesses themselves, he argues, should be able to decide who they can hire internationally.

“If it’s the trade unions, and if it’s bureaucrats who are close to them who are also influenced by the immigration-sceptic labour debate, then they are almost certain to stop critical, necessary competence or skills for Swedish business.”

The liberal work permit system brought in by the Reinfeldt-led Alliance government in 2008, has, Ådahl argues, been extremely important for Swedish growth over the last fourteen years.

“What is generally not understood is that is that if you bring people from outside, it’s not because you’re somehow happy to have competition from abroad or something, it’s because you actually critically need those people,” he says. “Because it takes a lot of effort and sometimes a lot of money to bring people to Sweden to fill those gaps.”

The Social Democrat government has now launched a renewed effort to bring back the labour migration board, while the Moderates are still pushing for a much higher minimum salary for work permit applicants.

Ådahl rejects a suggestion from The Local that his party has gone quiet as the debate has turned more sceptical.

“We’ve been quite vocal when we have got the opportunity to comment on this in the media,” he says. “Our migration spokesperson and even our party leader have been clear that we do not agree with this, and that this is counterproductive.”

But he acknowledged that issues like work permits often took a back seat.

“The thing is that these kind of more liberal themes are really pushed back in the Swedish debate. Usually, when one of those restrictions on labour migrations are proposed, the opposition is saying that it’s not enough. And that is the voice that has been given air by the media.”

Even the Liberal Party, who used to campaign side-by-side with the Centre Party for liberal labour migration, has, he says, “completely reversed their position on this issue, and are now much more restrictive than than they ever were historically”.

The Centre Party’s only remaining ally on the issue is Sweden’s business lobby.

“Some parts, at least, of Swedish business, are still pushing for [liberal labour migration] because they see the absolute critical need for it. So they are still there, but they are also not very vocal.”

The Centre Party, I tell him, also seems strangely quiet during the current election campaign about just how much of the government’s policy programme over the past four years was dictated to it by the January Agreement.

He disagrees, crediting their reforms for Sweden’s economic recovery from the pandemic, and for its leading position on green industrial development. 

“It it hadn’t been for the economic reforms we pushed through, then I’m sure that unemployment would have peaked at a much higher level during the pandemic, and also would have not fallen as much as it has,” he argues. “And secondly, I think that you wouldn’t have had this focus on green business industrialisation that we have right now, which is really pushing down emissions, and especially the the future emissions curve.”

The Centre Party’s website is positively bursting with policy proposals, with no fewer than 26 different categories, each with a succession of policies, so if it once again strikes a deal with a Social Democrat government, there’s no shortage of things it wants done.

There’s the unfinished business from the January Agreement, includinf tax breaks for former refugees and the long-term unemployed and reform of the Swedish Public Employment Service, both of which were blocked by what Ådahl calls “this unholy coalition” of the Left Party and the Moderates. There’s the liberalisation of rental controls on new-build employments, which was shelved to win the backing of the Left Party for a prime ministerial vote.

There’s also the party’s longstanding plans for intensivåret, or “the intensive year”, which would see new arrivals in Sweden given a crash course in Sweden’s society and Swedish language, apprenticeships, a mentor, and new start jobs, with those who manage to handle the demanding programme given a certificate.

“This hasn’t really been implemented. It failed because the agreement collapsed just as we were finalising those things,” Ådahl says. “But in general, there are many more things to do, especially on job creation and on the green transition.”

He points to the party’s call for Swedish electricity production to be doubled by 2030, and increased by a third over the next mandate period. And he is damning of the Moderate Party’s moves, at a local level, to block wind farm projects, and also of its success in portraying nuclear power plants, which will take decades to build, as an all encompassing solution to Sweden’s energy needs.

“I would describe it as verging on the dishonest,” he says of the Moderates’ new energy policy. “In practice, what they are doing is refusing to increase wind power in the short term. And when we clearly say, okay, we’re ready to compromise on nuclear power, they misrepresent our position.”

Blocking wind farms is already harming Swedish industry, he continues. 

“This is going to be a real problem for Sweden very soon if they continue with this obstructionist line,” he says. “Normally Swedish business would stand clearly behind the conservative parties, but this time round, they’re really upset. They [the conservative parties] should take notice when Swedish business is asking them to just calm down and be honest about these issues.”

He cites energy policy, together with pensions, and Sweden’s fiscal rules, as the three areas where agreements across the political divide has provided much needed stability in Sweden, and where the agreements have started to fray over the past four years.

“Unfortunately, both sides have now tried to circumvent this agreement to make pensions a potent electoral issue,” he says, of the breakdown of the pensions group. The Conservatives had also, he complained, tried to make nuclear power into a “divisive issue”, while the pandemic had made Sweden, like other countries, “forget about fiscal discipline”.

His hope is that the cross-party consensus all three of these policy areas can be revived after the election.

As for the Moderates, he seems genuinely upset at how far they have drifted to the populist right from the centrist position they had under their former leader Fredrik Reinfeldt.

“They have changed a lot from the optimistic, liberal and forward-looking party that was the centre of the Alliance between 2006 and 2014,” he says. “I think that the most dangerous thing when you have those far-right movements coming up is when the traditionally strong parties legitimise them. It’s when the traditional parties lend them a hand and give them power. That’s when they become really dangerous.”

The result, as he sees it, is a battle over what type of country Sweden is going to be.

“I think there’s a big fight for Sweden’s soul right now, for Sweden’s basic values. Sweden has traditionally not been this kind of country, which has been inward-looking, and mistrustful of foreign countries and foreign individuals, and it can still remain that way. But it’s now a bone of contention.”

His hope is that the Moderate Party fails to win a big enough majority to take power in September, even with the backing of the Sweden Democrats, and then tacks back to the centre ground.

To do that, his party hopes to win over the liberal “Reinfeldt Moderates” who formed the core of the party under its last Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt, and who tend to dislike the party’s populist, anti-immigration shift.

“It’s pretty likely that they [the Reinfeldt Moderates] have moved from the Moderates, passing for a long period of time through the Centre party, but that they have now moved on to Magdalena Andersson, because she’s been strong war leader,” he says.  “And some of the Reinfeldt Moderates are still stuck within the Moderate Party, but are essentially unhappy with their positions on the extreme right on many social issues.

“In both cases, it’s our our ambition and our mission to make them realise the best place for them to put their vote, and make them migrate back to the Centre Party.”

If the Moderates’ plan succeeds, and they form a government with the Sweden Democrats’ support, Ådahl is adamant that the Centre Party will not either support or be a part of it, even if this might bring it more influence. 

“The point is that we’re not the ones who are going to get influence, that will be the Sweden Democrats,” he says. “This government will, in the end, be totally and utterly dependent on the Sweden Democrats for each and every vote, and particularly for the main votes concerning budgets and so on, so they will be forced to follow most of the diktats that the Sweden Democrats put forward.”

But on the other hand, if there is a parliamentary majority for the Centre Party, the Social Democrats, the Green Party and the Left Party, how can a tax-cutting party like the Centre Party accommodate itself with a Left Party that is opposed to tax cuts?

In addition, the Left Party’s leader, Nooshi Dadgostar, vowed at at the Almedalen political festival not to allow a Prime Minister to take power in parliament unless they had in advance agreed a bill to ban companies running state-funded free schools from making profits.

Ådahl dismisses the threat.

“Well, it’s very simple,” he says Dadgostar’s pledge. “She doesn’t have the majority to get that kind of change through.
And the reason she doesn’t is that the Centre Party doesn’t want to put an end to school choice and free schools, so it’s not going to happen.”

“She’s tried before to use the issue of the influence of the Sweden Democrats as a hostage to get through whatever point of view that Left Party has, and it only works if the conservative parties join them in this action. And in this case, it seems unlikely.”

It’s a similar case for his party’s liberal economic policies. He believes it will be possible to find a majority by doing deals with conservative parties on the other side of the left-wing divide.

Banner ad

More generally, he believes it is time to call Dadgostar’s bluff, to see if she is genuinely willing to let a Moderate Party government backed by the Sweden Democrats take power.

“Of course, it’s in her interest to just pursue this kind of logic, whereby if you don’t agree to everything within the Left Party’s policies, she will try to block a Prime Minister from the Social Democrats, but the answer to each and every one of these hostage takings is this: what is your alternative? Are you prepared to vote for the opposite side? And to give the Sweden Democrats direct power over a government in Sweden? And this, and we know this, is not going to happen.”

“My guess is that this is going to end after the elections, and, if it doesn’t, it’s going to be her problem, and the problem of people who voted for her.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Which political party in Sweden has the best English website?

It’s election year in Sweden, and campaigning is in full swing. But which political parties are reaching out to voters who don’t speak Swedish? Shandana Mufti dug through the websites of the main political parties to see which are doing the best job courting English-speaking voters.

Published: 19 July 2022 10:31 CEST
Which political party in Sweden has the best English website?

One party made it easy to Google Translate the entire website into a language of your choice, another neglected to make any information available in a language other than Swedish. Other websites were impossible for me to find using the party’s English name.

I found that most of the parties provided basic information about the party’s platform and proposed policies in English, although the care put into this varied: some pages didn’t appear recently updated, others linked to further reading entirely in Swedish.

Two parties reached out to Swedish learners, with basic Swedish as an additional language option. But who will have your vote come September?

Swedish Green Party

While the Green Party’s website is mostly in Swedish, it makes information available in an additional 16 languages including Arabic, French, and Turkish. You can find the “other languages” section here.

People looking for English-language information can read through a brochure that outlines the party’s political ideology and its vision for Sweden. The brochure, titled “Green Ideology – Solidarity in Action”, dates back to the 2018 election, and provides an overview of the values that govern the party and its policies, on topics ranging from the relationship between human beings and their environment, to how investments in public healthcare should be managed.

No information about Green Party leader Märta Stenevi is available in the brochure, and no candidates standing for election are named. Swedish speakers can access much more information than English speakers, including region-specific information on how the party is active across Sweden, and information on how to get involved with the party.

The English offering largely includes information published ahead of the 2018 election, with at least one link leading to a web page that no longer exists.

Centre Party

The Centre Party’s website is published in Swedish – but there is a widget on the homepage which allows you to choose your preferred language from a long list of those supported by Google Translate.

So while the information is written and published in Swedish, the Centre Party has made it easy to access the entirety of its published content in English, or whichever language you prefer (as long as Google Translate supports it!). This means even the most recently published material is accessible to non-Swedish speaking voters, including a biography of party leader Annie Lööf, and its regularly published news items, covering the party’s policies on topics ranging from maintaining biodiversity to calls for a “vibrant equestrian industry”.

There are a few drawbacks to the reliance on Google Translate’s services, however. First, there is a slight lag when clicking through to a new page and waiting for the translated version. Videos obviously aren’t automatically dubbed in a language of the viewer’s choosing – like a video overview of the Centre Party’s policies published on the “Centre Party in Three Minutes” page.

Finally, Google Translate isn’t perfect.  A translated version of one page will tell you that the party believes in putting “a high price tag on dirt”, and not on pollution, as Swedish readers would know from reading the original text.

Social Democrats

Like the Green Party, the Social Democrats have a page linking to limited information about the party for non-Swedish speakers. Here, the twelve languages include Dari, Somali, and easy-to-read Swedish (a great way to test if those SFI classes/Duolingo lessons are paying off).

The page was updated earlier this month and the same information is available in each language: a two-page document including a message from party leader Magdalena Andersson, and a page highlighting three policy highlights. These highlights deal with the party’s approach to combatting crime and segregation, rehauling the welfare system, and growing green industries.

In addition, at the bottom of the Other Languages page, there is a link to the English language pages on the Election Authority’s website, detailing how exactly the voting process works, and how to vote in this year’s national, municipal, and county elections.

Christian Democrat Party

This one’s a tough site to navigate. Even landing on the homepage took time, because Googling Christian Democrats does not provide an immediate link to their website. To get that, you need to switch your search term to the party’s Swedish name, Kristdemokraterna, after which their website is the first search result.

So not a great start. On the homepage, there are no links to content in another language. Eventually, I gave up on looking, and typed “English” into the search bar – success! The “The Christian Democrats In Other Languages” page is tucked away under the Vår Politik (“our policies”) menu. Find it here

Information is available in 13 languages, and like the Social Democrats’ content, this information is in the form of a two-page document that highlights the party’s leader, Ebba Busch Thor, and the party’s most important policies, including employing more police officers, ending quotas on parental leave, and building more homes for the elderly.

There’s also some pushback against common “preconceptions” of the party: they’re not more pious than other Swedish parties, but have “never tried to hide the fact that our policies are based on a stable foundation that stands firm over time, with Judaeo-Christian values as the cornerstone.”

Moderate Party

Like several other parties on this list, the Moderates keep all their content in other languages on their own separate page. This one is easy to find, on a drop-down menu that is easily found on the homepage. English is among the 13 languages in which this information is available – others include Turkish, Finnish, and Polish.

Instead of linking to an uploaded document, clicking on one of the 13 languages will take you to a separate page published on the website, titled “How we will put Sweden in order”. The text published here paints a bleak picture of Sweden: from gang violence to reliance on fossil fuels, to inadequate care for cancer patients. 

The Sweden the Moderates present is one that needs to be put in order. There is no information about the party leader, Ulf Kristersson, or any other politicians available in English. In a four-point list at the bottom of the page, the party outlines its proposals for tackling Sweden’s problems. After each point is a “read more” link – and each of these links leads to pages published exclusively in Swedish, leaving non-Swedish speakers wondering what the solutions to these problems might be.

Left Party

Like the Christian Democrats, the Left Party’s website is difficult to find on Google without resorting to searching for it using the party’s Swedish name, Vänsterpartiet. And it gets worse. Nothing on their website, it seems, is available in English. Nothing on the drop-down menu suggests content in other languages; searching English and Engelska turned up nothing. In desperation, I looked up “Vänsterpartiet Engelska” on Google – and found a page put up by the party’s Borlänge chapter, last updated in 2014, that provided a brief overview of the party in English. For further reading, the page recommends the party’s Wikipedia page. I learned on Wikipedia that the party’s leader is Nooshi Dadgostar. I didn’t read on.

Liberals

Here’s another party that’s most easily Googled using its Swedish name, Liberalerna. Their “Other languages” page is also difficult to find. I Googled “Liberalerna English” before landing on it, but it is available in an impressive 23 languages. This includes, like the Social Democrats, an easy-to-read Swedish version of the party’s platform. Like on the Moderates’ website, clicking on any of the languages will take you to a separate page on the website. The English translation is far from perfect, with some clunky constructions and some elementary grammatical errors. 

On this page, the party’s most important policies – freedom, education, and integration – are highlighted, along with a very short biography of party leader Johan Pehrson. Among the integration policies highlighted on the page is a “Focus on the Swedish language”. The easy-to-read Swedish page makes sense then – it’s a chance reach out to readers who are working on their language skills, but aren’t fluent in Swedish just yet.

Sweden Democrats

In what was a first in my research, Googling “Sweden Democrats” brought me directly to a page published in English. From the homepage too, this page is easy to find, under a header titled “English”. The page is in-depth, although the translation is far from perfect.

“We have been eyed thoroughly and we have been in the wrong sometimes, not least in the early years,” it reads. “But we have matured, and we have learned from our experience.”

It also gives an overview of the party’s position on where the country stands, a section on what the party has done since the 2018 election, and finally, what the party wants – its platform for the future. Like the Moderates, the Swedish Democrats paint a dark picture of Sweden – one they say that their party foresaw, and one that they can set straight.

Information about the party leader, Jimmie Åkesson, is not available on the English page; nor is information about the party’s candidates.

So who had the best website for English speakers?

Overall, the Social Democrats’ website had the best website for English speakers. The Sweden Democrats were also in the running, with their comprehensive overview page. So was the Centre Party’s approach of making it possible to translate the entire website with a Google Translate widget – an innovative approach, but the technology is still in need of fine-tuning. 

The Social Democrats’ website is easy to navigate. The information they provide is up-to-date, and is consistent across the various language offerings. I found the easy-to-read Swedish option to be a nice touch. What really set this website apart, however, was that they included a link to the election authority’s page on how Swedish elections and the voting process work. Knowing who to vote for is only one half of the puzzle – knowing exactly how and where to vote is also crucial. 

SHOW COMMENTS