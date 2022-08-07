For members
SWEDEN ELECTS
Sweden Elects: The latest political news as the election campaign kicks off
What's Sweden talking about this week? In The Local's Sweden Elects newsletter, editor Emma Löfgren rounds up some of the main talking points ahead of the Swedish election.
Published: 8 August 2022 07:49 CEST
Social Democrat party secretary Tobias Baudin presents the party's 'slutspurtskampanj', meaning 'final sprint campaign' in Swedish. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
What pledges have Sweden’s four largest political parties made in this year’s election?
With the 2022 Swedish parliamentary election just over a month away, The Local looks at each party's policies and pledges in the run-up to the big day on September 11th. Here's part one, covering Sweden's four largest parties.
Published: 5 August 2022 16:46 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments