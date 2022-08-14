For members
Sweden Elects: I’ve got election pork coming out my ears this week
The Local's editor Emma Löfgren rounds up this week's key talking points of the Swedish election campaign.
Published: 15 August 2022 07:13 CEST
Koran burnings by Danish far-Right extremist no longer causing riots, Swedish police say
Swedish police said there have been no disturbances associated with the Koran burning by Danish far-Right extremist Rasmus Paludan and his party Stram Kurs ("Hard Line") this week around Stockholm, unlike the riots seen over Easter.
Published: 13 August 2022 18:04 CEST
